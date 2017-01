brearley84 wrote: comment further up that mellor lacks mongrel.... not another!!!! do we have any mongrel players left at this club?

This idea of "Mongrel" is a weird one. You want players that don't mind standing up for themselves and get after people but then when they conceded penalties because of it you get annoyed. Jake Connor classic for this, so was Keith Mason. Errors and penalties are the way you loose a game.This lad looks decent and RS is happy to have him. More strength in depth. All good.