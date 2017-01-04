WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Scores on the barred and shuttered doors

Scores on the barred and shuttered doors

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:07 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7167
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Image

Re: Scores on the barred and shuttered doors

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:07 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7167
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Post it. Then notice the axis legends. Oh well.

Re: Scores on the barred and shuttered doors

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:44 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7167
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Image

Re: Scores on the barred and shuttered doors

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:46 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1760
Location: Bradford
Remember when I said FA was only not top because it was based on posts and not words? I feel all smug now....

Re: Scores on the barred and shuttered doors

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:46 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2812
Location: Bradford
I knew FA was a windbag but that's ridiculous lol

Re: Scores on the barred and shuttered doors

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:52 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7167
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
FA: content provider.

Re: Scores on the barred and shuttered doors

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:07 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27435
Location: MACS0647-JD
HamsterChops wrote:
Remember when I said FA was only not top because it was based on posts and not words? I feel all smug now....


You're all mugs, it's all done with CGI :lol:
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Scores on the barred and shuttered doors

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:54 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3496
Location: Hornsea
Do we know when the play-offs are?

Re: Scores on the barred and shuttered doors

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:16 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9450
Location: Here
I'm going into liquidation. So need to start any play offs with -12 and no thumbs.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Scores on the barred and shuttered doors

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:19 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 99
Location: Depends whose asking
I made it onto the graph - yippeeeeeeee - happy days.

Thats the highlight of my day :-)

Now, about our club............................ :-(
Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, Anakin Skywalker, BD20, BD20Cougar, Bets'y Bulls, bewaresheep, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Cibaman, Dannyboywt, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, Ferocious Aardvark, Frank Whitcombe, Godiswithers, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, jockabull, KCNBABT, KRLFC, Marcus's Bicycle, MDF3, Mick Cranes Sidestep, mystic eddie, never a dull moment, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, psychostring, R.B.A, rambull1967, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, SCONE, Slugger McBatt, Smack him Jimmy, Stul, TheJudderman, thepimp007, tikkabull, Traffic, VanGinger, victarmeldrew, Wheels and 674 guests

  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  