vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
7167Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:07 pm
Post it. Then notice the axis legends. Oh well.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:44 pm
Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:46 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1760
Location: Bradford
Remember when I said FA was only not top because it was based on posts and not words? I feel all smug now....
Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:46 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2812
Location: Bradford
I knew FA was a windbag but that's ridiculous lol
Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:52 pm
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:07 pm
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27435Location:
MACS0647-JD
HamsterChops wrote:
Remember when I said FA was only not top because it was based on posts and not words? I feel all smug now....
You're all mugs, it's all done with CGI
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:54 pm
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3496Location:
Hornsea
Do we know when the play-offs are?
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:16 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9450
Location: Here
I'm going into liquidation. So need to start any play offs with -12 and no thumbs.
(and I feel fine)
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:19 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 99
Location: Depends whose asking
I made it onto the graph - yippeeeeeeee - happy days.
Thats the highlight of my day
Now, about our club............................
