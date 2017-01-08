First year we went to Perpignan to play Catalans we ended up staying in the same hotel as the players and staff.



A few of us were on the same floor as McNamara and Medley who were on the coaching staff at the time and sharing a room.



One of our party was a bit tight for cash when we booked the weekend away, so we clubbed together and paid for his flight. The lad is a bit of a character, so as our fee for paying for his flight, we made him dress as Spiderman for the day of the game.



When we came back from lunch and were heading back out for the game we bumped into McNamara and Medley in the lift (while our mate was dressed as Spiderman)......



Spiderman turned to Messers Medley and McNamara, and said "Was that you two making all the noise in that room last night?"



Everyone, including McNamara and Medley just wet themselves laughing out of the lift. Brilliant.