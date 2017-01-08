WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:40 am
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9508
Location: Here
The directors taking no responsibility? Never. That wouldn't happen these days...
(and I feel fine)

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:00 am
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2761
debaser wrote:
The directors taking no responsibility? Never. That wouldn't happen these days...




Ha yes who would of believed the directors saying it was nowt to do with them

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Sun Jan 08, 2017 7:34 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3668
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Didn't we have a luvverly time when we visted the McApline for a Cup Semi final in 1996?:

This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Sun Jan 08, 2017 7:41 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3668
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
or watching Paul Anderson hand off Gary Connolly in 2003 :D ;

This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:44 pm
Bradford Badger
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 10:19 pm
Posts: 1172
Location: Above the clouds, well nearly - Queensbury
First year we went to Perpignan to play Catalans we ended up staying in the same hotel as the players and staff.

A few of us were on the same floor as McNamara and Medley who were on the coaching staff at the time and sharing a room.

One of our party was a bit tight for cash when we booked the weekend away, so we clubbed together and paid for his flight. The lad is a bit of a character, so as our fee for paying for his flight, we made him dress as Spiderman for the day of the game.

When we came back from lunch and were heading back out for the game we bumped into McNamara and Medley in the lift (while our mate was dressed as Spiderman)......

Spiderman turned to Messers Medley and McNamara, and said "Was that you two making all the noise in that room last night?"

Everyone, including McNamara and Medley just wet themselves laughing out of the lift. Brilliant.
You can lead a horse to water but you can't climb a ladder with a bell in both hands.
