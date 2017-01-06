WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

 
Post a reply

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:02 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16032
Location: Warrington
True :)
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:43 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8915
Location: Bradbados
All right, whilst Leigh seems to be in mind, I've remembered another which involved myself back in the seventies.

Leigh, the town where not much happened. Well, nothing of interest physically happened when I was there. I just turned up to watch a rugby match and got a bit of a shock.

It was half-time. I was munching a pie and daydreaming at the time, when an announcement came over the P.A. asking for information about a serious attack on a woman the previous night, somewhere in Leigh. The police wanted to speak to a white male between 18 and 24 years, somewhere between 5 feet 8 and six feet tall, who had long, dark, curly, and bushy hair and had been wearing black boots, blue jeans and a red, bomber type jacket, and if anyone knew, etc etc..

From about halfway through the description, my attention was drawn ever closer to the announcement, since just as if they had been taking it directly from a photo of me, the suspect was clearly my double. My five feet ten, 20 year old self, fitted it from the very bottom of my black Chelsea boots to the very top of my fashionably coiffed long, dark and curly, bushy mop.

Well, let’s be honest, lynch mobs have been set up on flimsier evidence, so a shiver went down my spine and I gave sharp intake of breath as I opened my eyes to look upon the hordes of people who were now staring intently and pointing fingers at me – except they weren’t. I was being totally ignored. Even leaving the ground when I walked past two policemen at the gate they didn’t give me a second glance.

Innocent as I was, I still wonder about the point of these appeals..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:21 pm
Jack Marston Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2011 5:54 pm
Posts: 35
The post from Bulliac mentioning Leigh reminded me of a cup match at Hilton Park in the mid 1970's. Northern were coasting to a comfortable win when Leigh forward Allan Rowley (Paul's dad) took a drive up but promptly had his shorts ripped apart in a tackle. Whilst waiting for a fresh pair, he lifted his shirt up towards the crowded main stand to reveal a fully developed beer belly and a battleship-grey "elastic support".

It raised a laugh but God forbid anyone doing that now in these enlightened times, even though there was no question of Allan actually flashing! Son Paul must have got the "moral and integrity" sound bites from the maternal side of the Rowley household.

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:29 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3519
Location: Hornsea
tigertot wrote:
Off topic slightly, but when Cas played Leigh in the 80s some old bloke kept shouting "You an't got t'brains God giv geese". Which might be a Leigh phrase.

Quite right. It's a complement paid to high achievers in Leigh.

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:42 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6325
Location: LS9
Does anyone remember the chap that used to shout "give it to corgle" (that's how he pronounced it) whether Gerald Cordle was playing or not.

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:50 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6325
Location: LS9
My personal epic adventure was when me and my mate were at scout camp in Bramhope and decided we'd go watch us play Bramley in the Yorkshire cup. We were only young so the graffiti on the airport underpass kept us entertained for a bloody long time. We trudged on for a bit until the entire sole of my shoe literally fell off. Somehow we got to the outskirts of Bradford and found a newsagent open where I bought a roll of sellotape and managed to fashion some sort of cave man foot covering. We also managed to get the fella to sell us a Sunday sport and that helped us finish the journey. Breasts and London buses on the moon can cure all ills.

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:25 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8915
Location: Bradbados
If we're into epics, then this is a pretty good one.

From being around seventeen I had a motorbike, a Triumph Tiger Cub, and I once went on it to Oldham, on a lovely, early spring Sunday afternoon. Northern were there that day, and though neither of us went to all the away games, my mate Ray and I decided, that as it was so nice, we’d go on the bike to watch the match. It actually stayed pleasant enough until we were approaching Halifax, when we spotted a few dark clouds on the horizon, these seemed to follow us, and intensify, as we rode up into the hills, until eventually the clouds burst and it absolutely bucketed it down all the rest of the way to Oldham, relenting only as we arrived at the appropriately named Watersheddings.

We were, as you might expect, dressed in casual jackets, T-shirt and jeans, more than a bit damp by this time, and since, not only couldn’t we have got much wetter, but in any case, the rain actually seemed to have stopped, I still wonder just why we decided to pay extra to stand under cover to watch the match. The pointless folly of this waste of brass was brought home straight after the game when, for some reason, the storm clouds returned, and let us have it, full pelt, all the way home.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, ATS1, bowlingboy, Braveheart, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cripesginger, debaser, debbier, djhudds, dr_noangel, Eeveevolve, GeoffRoebuck, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, Iggy79, jockabull, Keiththered, LU2, mystic eddie, Noah100, Nothus, Nozzy, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, Ste100Centurions, Stockwell & Smales, Surely not, tackler thommo, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, Wheels and 465 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,9511,79775,6654,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  