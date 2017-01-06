|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
16032Location:
Warrington
|
True
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:43 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8915
Location: Bradbados
|
All right, whilst Leigh seems to be in mind, I've remembered another which involved myself back in the seventies.
Leigh, the town where not much happened. Well, nothing of interest physically happened when I was there. I just turned up to watch a rugby match and got a bit of a shock.
It was half-time. I was munching a pie and daydreaming at the time, when an announcement came over the P.A. asking for information about a serious attack on a woman the previous night, somewhere in Leigh. The police wanted to speak to a white male between 18 and 24 years, somewhere between 5 feet 8 and six feet tall, who had long, dark, curly, and bushy hair and had been wearing black boots, blue jeans and a red, bomber type jacket, and if anyone knew, etc etc..
From about halfway through the description, my attention was drawn ever closer to the announcement, since just as if they had been taking it directly from a photo of me, the suspect was clearly my double. My five feet ten, 20 year old self, fitted it from the very bottom of my black Chelsea boots to the very top of my fashionably coiffed long, dark and curly, bushy mop.
Well, let’s be honest, lynch mobs have been set up on flimsier evidence, so a shiver went down my spine and I gave sharp intake of breath as I opened my eyes to look upon the hordes of people who were now staring intently and pointing fingers at me – except they weren’t. I was being totally ignored. Even leaving the ground when I walked past two policemen at the gate they didn’t give me a second glance.
Innocent as I was, I still wonder about the point of these appeals..
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:21 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2011 5:54 pm
Posts: 35
|
The post from Bulliac mentioning Leigh reminded me of a cup match at Hilton Park in the mid 1970's. Northern were coasting to a comfortable win when Leigh forward Allan Rowley (Paul's dad) took a drive up but promptly had his shorts ripped apart in a tackle. Whilst waiting for a fresh pair, he lifted his shirt up towards the crowded main stand to reveal a fully developed beer belly and a battleship-grey "elastic support".
It raised a laugh but God forbid anyone doing that now in these enlightened times, even though there was no question of Allan actually flashing! Son Paul must have got the "moral and integrity" sound bites from the maternal side of the Rowley household.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:29 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3519Location:
Hornsea
|
tigertot wrote:
Off topic slightly, but when Cas played Leigh in the 80s some old bloke kept shouting "You an't got t'brains God giv geese". Which might be a Leigh phrase.
Quite right. It's a complement paid to high achievers in Leigh.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:42 pm
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6325Location:
LS9
|
Does anyone remember the chap that used to shout "give it to corgle" (that's how he pronounced it) whether Gerald Cordle was playing or not.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:50 pm
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6325Location:
LS9
|
My personal epic adventure was when me and my mate were at scout camp in Bramhope and decided we'd go watch us play Bramley in the Yorkshire cup. We were only young so the graffiti on the airport underpass kept us entertained for a bloody long time. We trudged on for a bit until the entire sole of my shoe literally fell off. Somehow we got to the outskirts of Bradford and found a newsagent open where I bought a roll of sellotape and managed to fashion some sort of cave man foot covering. We also managed to get the fella to sell us a Sunday sport and that helped us finish the journey. Breasts and London buses on the moon can cure all ills.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:25 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8915
Location: Bradbados
|
If we're into epics, then this is a pretty good one.
From being around seventeen I had a motorbike, a Triumph Tiger Cub, and I once went on it to Oldham, on a lovely, early spring Sunday afternoon. Northern were there that day, and though neither of us went to all the away games, my mate Ray and I decided, that as it was so nice, we’d go on the bike to watch the match. It actually stayed pleasant enough until we were approaching Halifax, when we spotted a few dark clouds on the horizon, these seemed to follow us, and intensify, as we rode up into the hills, until eventually the clouds burst and it absolutely bucketed it down all the rest of the way to Oldham, relenting only as we arrived at the appropriately named Watersheddings.
We were, as you might expect, dressed in casual jackets, T-shirt and jeans, more than a bit damp by this time, and since, not only couldn’t we have got much wetter, but in any case, the rain actually seemed to have stopped, I still wonder just why we decided to pay extra to stand under cover to watch the match. The pointless folly of this waste of brass was brought home straight after the game when, for some reason, the storm clouds returned, and let us have it, full pelt, all the way home.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, ATS1, bowlingboy, Braveheart, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cripesginger, debaser, debbier, djhudds, dr_noangel, Eeveevolve, GeoffRoebuck, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, Iggy79, jockabull, Keiththered, LU2, mystic eddie, Noah100, Nothus, Nozzy, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, Ste100Centurions, Stockwell & Smales, Surely not, tackler thommo, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, Wheels and 465 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|