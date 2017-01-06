|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 690
|
debaser wrote:
Glen Morrison, Big Jo, Lesley V and Craig K came to my school once to do an assembly. I was waiting for them to arrive and was very surprised to see a Ford Fiesta come down the drive. It was quite a sight watching them get out. I thought I was going to need a tin opener at one point.
Haha I know craig well from playing with him and his dad (rest his soul who was an absolute monster on pitch if Craig had half his dads aggression he'd be best prop in country!) I remember that car he drove like the little chav he was always a laughing point
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:12 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 9:08 am
Posts: 2157
Location: Somewhere in the Stratosphere.
|
Were any of you at the old Craven Park when Jeff Grayshon took your players off the pitch in protest at the ref? Nobody knew what the hell was happening at first. Certainly don't get characters like that any more.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:36 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25656
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
I missed that day. Jeff maintained he didn't signal to bring players off but instead signaled to someone else in the team to take over as skipper after he'd been given his marching orders. The team though interpreted it otherwise!
A sorry day that and not a funny one!
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:13 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29961
|
Wire v Wigan at the HJ. The Wigan crowd were singing "The referees a winker!!" after another decision had gone the way of the home team A speccie behind me turned to his mate and said "I wish his father had been"
|
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anakin Skywalker, ATS1, beefy1, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, brian2, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, bullsonfire, Cassandra, childofthenorthern, Cookie, debaser, Derwent, Duckman, eddievan, el red, Equinox, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Frosties., Godiswithers, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, HiramC, imwakefieldtillidie, jeffvickers, madasmcmadammcmad2, Mirfieldbull, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, Paddyfc, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, Rogues Gallery, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, smokinjoe, Surely not, tackler thommo, The Devil's Advocate, themightynortherner, thepimp007, tikkabull, Top House Lad, Tricky2309, vbfg, whitters, Wildthing, woolly07 and 698 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|