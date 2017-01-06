WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

 
Post a reply

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:25 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 690
debaser wrote:
Glen Morrison, Big Jo, Lesley V and Craig K came to my school once to do an assembly. I was waiting for them to arrive and was very surprised to see a Ford Fiesta come down the drive. It was quite a sight watching them get out. I thought I was going to need a tin opener at one point.


Haha I know craig well from playing with him and his dad (rest his soul who was an absolute monster on pitch if Craig had half his dads aggression he'd be best prop in country!) I remember that car he drove like the little chav he was always a laughing point

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:12 am
Dudley User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 9:08 am
Posts: 2157
Location: Somewhere in the Stratosphere.
Were any of you at the old Craven Park when Jeff Grayshon took your players off the pitch in protest at the ref? Nobody knew what the hell was happening at first. Certainly don't get characters like that any more.

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:36 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25656
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I missed that day. Jeff maintained he didn't signal to bring players off but instead signaled to someone else in the team to take over as skipper after he'd been given his marching orders. The team though interpreted it otherwise!

A sorry day that and not a funny one!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Didn't we have a luvverly time the day we went to ..

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:13 am
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29961
Wire v Wigan at the HJ. The Wigan crowd were singing "The referees a winker!!" after another decision had gone the way of the home team A speccie behind me turned to his mate and said "I wish his father had been"
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anakin Skywalker, ATS1, beefy1, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, brian2, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, bullsonfire, Cassandra, childofthenorthern, Cookie, debaser, Derwent, Duckman, eddievan, el red, Equinox, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Frosties., Godiswithers, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, HiramC, imwakefieldtillidie, jeffvickers, madasmcmadammcmad2, Mirfieldbull, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, Paddyfc, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, Rogues Gallery, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, smokinjoe, Surely not, tackler thommo, The Devil's Advocate, themightynortherner, thepimp007, tikkabull, Top House Lad, Tricky2309, vbfg, whitters, Wildthing, woolly07 and 698 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,1061,98175,6594,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  