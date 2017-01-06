debaser wrote: Glen Morrison, Big Jo, Lesley V and Craig K came to my school once to do an assembly. I was waiting for them to arrive and was very surprised to see a Ford Fiesta come down the drive. It was quite a sight watching them get out. I thought I was going to need a tin opener at one point.

Haha I know craig well from playing with him and his dad (rest his soul who was an absolute monster on pitch if Craig had half his dads aggression he'd be best prop in country!) I remember that car he drove like the little chav he was always a laughing point