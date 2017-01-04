|
bentleberry wrote:
Most directors of large charities, organisations and businesses are on circa £100-150k, that would be where I'd roughly expect the chief of the RFL to be. The top of the FA has a much larger organisation to run that the RFL which is why it's reflected in their wage.
The difference I suppose comes from the profitability of the RFL, they don't make much money at all, and they hardly market the game. They're paid as much if not more than most top executives but seem to be able to get away with a general level of mediocrity which other high earning executives couldn't irrespective of their business
Much larger fish, again but, the Chief Exec of The RFU is on 600k.
As you say, it's all about worth and with RL being in such a perilous state, despite the positive spin that comes out periodically, I agree that Wood's alleged salary does seem too high.
However, if it were to be halved, it would make very little difference to the game as a whole.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:13 pm
It'd give them £100k extra to spend on a decent marketing executive and campaign
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:59 pm
rlfan
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
I suppose the question is "Would we notice if he wasn't there?"
I rather suspect that we wouldn't so he is pinching a wage. We should be better spending twice the amount on someone who would make a difference.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:07 pm
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
My thoughts focus on 3 distinct areas which are holding the game back.
Firstly Red Hall and the leadership shown by them particularly Nigel Wood, who in my opinion not fit for purpose for the position he holds. The whole organisation is surrounded by ex players with no experience in the positions they hold. I know of no other organisation with such a jobs for the boys mentality although it has to be said that is somewhat of an issue within the clubs as well. Too many people in leadership positions at the RFL are looking after their own self interest rather than that of the game who is their ultimate employer, another issue through the club structure as well to be fair.
The second issue to me is the on field product. I feel the standard of player and play across the board has reduced. There are many issues for this in my opinion, however I can't think of a sport where standards have gone backwards quite so dramatically. Perfect example Wigan winning SL last year with such negative tactics and throughout most of the season poor performances. I still however think the on field product is something we should be very proud of but for me it is concerning. Watching Wakey at times was a breath of fresh air in relation to their free spirited play.
Finally the fans do love a bit of a moan and negativity. I can't think of a sport whose fans are so quick to abuse opposition players, boo them talk them down in the pubs and generally fail to talk our sport up. Ido always smile when a player changes clubs and they go from useless and pollock putting it kindly to top lads and players the second they sign. The ability of our fans to give the Toronto franchise for example absolutely blows my mind!
The game is clearly facing some major issues, sadly I have 0 confidence in the leadership at Red Hall to do anything to take the game through this period, which is without doubt the biggest issue of the 3.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:10 pm
I think that's a perfectly adequate salary for the CEO of the RFL, who provides vision, leadership, clear thought and a sound strategy - and in whose hands the game is thriving and has a secure future.
That CEO however, is not Nigel Wood; he's a committee man from the very oldest of old schools, the type who thrive in RL because it's such an inward looking, backward and colloquial set-up, which isn't in any way in touch with the modern world. He needs to go - he's presiding over the slow death of RL in the UK.
