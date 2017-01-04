WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The state of the game









rlfan



Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2012 2:34 pm

Posts: 123

There are 7 cities in Yorkshire and Rugby League is played in six of these but when we look behind this simple statement we find some very worrying details.



Whilst Hull and Leeds have teams in reasonable financial health, Bradford, Sheffield and York, some of the most powerful cities in the country, have failed to sustain a single RL team each and Wakefield has been pulled back from the brink of extinction too many times but is now thankfully in rehab and sticking to its treatment, even though many would encourage it to fall like a failed addict and go back to spending beyond its means.



What is the problem? Why is RL unable to thrive at a time when club rugby union is burgeoning? Clearly the answer is money but is anyone addressing the reasons behind RL's very poor public profile. If they are, why are we not seeing even a hint of progress in that area.



We are coming towards the annual borefest of the 6 nations competition and many people who have no real interest in sport are beginning to talk and plan to watch these games. When I suggest they watch Rugby League instead to see some proper skills the reply is invariably that they have tried it but it's too slow!!! In reality, the game is too fast. Sky's obsession with speeding up the game has caused it to become frenetic and then managed by coaches through introducing the wrestle. The people charged with the stewardship of our game have failed appallingly for the past 20 years or more and there is a real threat that the game will become unsustainable on a professional level. Yet even pastimes like darts and snooker are financially secure and drawing good TV audiences.



We really do have to remove the rose tints and look at our game objectively before it is too late. The casual observers see RL as slow because of the staccato nature of the play the ball as opposed to the "fluidity" of the endless phases of RU inactivity. Over the last 40 years the play the ball has gone from a contest for possession to a penalty fest. Some new thinking must be brought to this area urgently. RU has made its game watchable by generally ignoring its own rules and this is something we should learn from. For example, should a tackle only count when the player is put to ground and if the player is halted and held up he must be allowed to quickly play the ball without the tackle counting. As it is still the same tackle there would be no need to retreat the 10 yards but the "ruck" must be clear of interference.



The rulemakers have an urgent and essential job to do but more importantly the whole game needs to embrace a truly professional approach rather than the haphazard, amateurish leadership the game has been saddled with for too long. imwakefieldtillidie

imwakefieldtillidie



Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm

Posts: 1538

Just a starting point for me, but explain football to someone who isn't a fan. Win a game, get three points and the team with the most points finish top and win the league.



Then try and explain Rugby League to the same person. It's no longer about the action on the field, it's become a gimmick and thats before you discuss the video ref at just two games per week, and the Magic Weekend where the governing body unfairly decide who plays who. It's just too complicated to attract new fans.



Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2012 2:34 pm

Posts: 123

You are so right.



In fact I think I know more people who don't go to matches any more because of exactly this than those who still go to games. bren2k

bren2k



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 12615

Location: Ossett

rlfan wrote: The casual observers see RL as slow because of the staccato nature of the play the ball as opposed to the "fluidity" of the endless phases of RU inactivity. Over the last 40 years the play the ball has gone from a contest for possession to a penalty fest. Some new thinking must be brought to this area urgently.



I couldn't agree more; the way the game is played now does not lend itself to a particularly exciting spectacle. The obsession with 'winning' the ruck and slowing down the ptb to allow a set defence has had two marked effects - the ruck is a slow, messy affair that rewards cheating; and the subsequent play is much more easily defended as more often than not, the line is set. I watched a game with a first timer fairly recently and his view, "it just looks like a series of small fights." He was of course referring to the tackle and subsequent ruck, where as many people as possible pile onto the ball carrier and scrag him all over the floor, then peel off slowly one by one.



I couldn't agree more; the way the game is played now does not lend itself to a particularly exciting spectacle. The obsession with 'winning' the ruck and slowing down the ptb to allow a set defence has had two marked effects - the ruck is a slow, messy affair that rewards cheating; and the subsequent play is much more easily defended as more often than not, the line is set. I watched a game with a first timer fairly recently and his view, "it just looks like a series of small fights." He was of course referring to the tackle and subsequent ruck, where as many people as possible pile onto the ball carrier and scrag him all over the floor, then peel off slowly one by one.

There are some things that could be done to improve the way the game flows - but year on year, the governing body does not seem minded to wrest back control from coaches and players who, by default, push the envelope in terms of what's legal, to ensure they win the ruck and control the speed at which the game is played.



Joined: Wed Jun 27, 2012 2:34 pm

Posts: 123

The envelope has been pushed even further with the deliberate concession of on-line penalties to disrupt the attacking flow and allowing defences to take a breather and reset. Oh for the quick tap penalty instead of watching the ref play charades.



thebeagle

Posts: 176

Well, independent research shows that the ball is in play,on average, 43.75% of game time in RU and 62.5% in RL .

To me RL suffers from insecurity and over critical fans.

I do not infer that all is 'rosey in the garden' and accept our game has its faults, but RU fans, such as my brother in law , just think their game is superior and do not constantly criticise it and clamour for change.

