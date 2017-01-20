Faxhali wrote:
Yes I was talking to his brother last night and he told me then.
Bulls are getting loads of loan signings from lots of different teams which I think makes a mockery of the league yet again.
I'm fed of the way the championship is run and am rapidly falling out with it.
Yep, everyone else bends over to help out the Dulls after their sh!te management blew it AGAIN.