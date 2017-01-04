WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 3 New Signings ?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk 3 New Signings ?

 
Post a reply

3 New Signings ?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:45 am
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2108
Names anybody---Nat ?

Re: 3 New Signings ?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:32 am
jeffvickers Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 04, 2007 10:49 pm
Posts: 1262
Location: Halifax
I'd expect It'll be a few of the Bradford lads to Salford, then dual-reg'd out to Fax

Re: 3 New Signings ?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:31 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2108
jeffvickers wrote:
I'd expect It'll be a few of the Bradford lads to Salford, then dual-reg'd out to Fax

Quite possibly,but i've heard we've offered a contract to Josh Rickett(centre) directly from the Bulls.

Re: 3 New Signings ?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:13 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7287
jeffvickers wrote:
I'd expect It'll be a few of the Bradford lads to Salford, then dual-reg'd out to Fax


The only way that would happen if it were players deemed enough potential to play in SL but are not quite there yet and Im not sure Bradford have that many of them to be honest but we would take Keiron Moss that way if we had to. Although we do not have the spending power of say Batley what we do have is the second team which will give us an advantage when it comes to bringing in players other teams may not be willing to take a chance on.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: 3 New Signings ?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Faxhali Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 1:24 pm
Posts: 1677
Location: FAX
mr t hall wrote:
Quite possibly,but i've heard we've offered a contract to Josh Rickett(centre) directly from the Bulls.


Josh has been offered a contract at Fax, part time obviously and also Wakefield but in a pay as you play basis. As he is only lives in illingworth I would hope he signs for us. Would add competition in the centres.

Re: 3 New Signings ?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:29 pm
Living The Dream Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 578
Faxhali wrote:
Josh has been offered a contract at Fax, part time obviously and also Wakefield but in a pay as you play basis. As he is only lives in illingworth I would hope he signs for us. Would add competition in the centres.

Agreed re centre observation. we have two attacking wingers now in Rob and Will, that can finish, but they need the ball -ideally with some room to work in. Good centres provide that. Would add some potency to our backline if we can get that ball up and down that backline. We shall see...........

Re: 3 New Signings ?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:44 am
jeffvickers Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 04, 2007 10:49 pm
Posts: 1262
Location: Halifax
Welham on his way to Salford? He might be at the Shay if he struggles to make their 18 man squad

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Inoffski1, jeffvickers and 104 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,498,0761,39975,6314,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  