I'd expect It'll be a few of the Bradford lads to Salford, then dual-reg'd out to Fax
The only way that would happen if it were players deemed enough potential to play in SL but are not quite there yet and Im not sure Bradford have that many of them to be honest but we would take Keiron Moss that way if we had to. Although we do not have the spending power of say Batley what we do have is the second team which will give us an advantage when it comes to bringing in players other teams may not be willing to take a chance on.
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein "Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein "Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Quite possibly,but i've heard we've offered a contract to Josh Rickett(centre) directly from the Bulls.
Josh has been offered a contract at Fax, part time obviously and also Wakefield but in a pay as you play basis. As he is only lives in illingworth I would hope he signs for us. Would add competition in the centres.
Josh has been offered a contract at Fax, part time obviously and also Wakefield but in a pay as you play basis. As he is only lives in illingworth I would hope he signs for us. Would add competition in the centres.
Agreed re centre observation. we have two attacking wingers now in Rob and Will, that can finish, but they need the ball -ideally with some room to work in. Good centres provide that. Would add some potency to our backline if we can get that ball up and down that backline. We shall see...........
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.