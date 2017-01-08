jools wrote: A lot to be said for having regional academies.

How about this - All teams have to pay a fixed fee towards the cost and the rest comes from central funding. That way all youngsters get equal resources. They are all paid a fixed fee which can increase through years 1,2 and 3 in the U19s. The junior team the youngster belongs to is designated a senior side and they get "first dibs" on those players. There could be a minimum fixed wage for their first professional contract which could have a maximum tenure of one or two years. Teams in SL have to pay the full wage amount, championship teams a proportion, champ 1 teams a lower proportion with the rest made up from central funding. Yes ok it might mean some players will have to play for keighley when their dream is to play for Bradford- but it would only be for a short time. If they are serious about being professional it shouldn't matter.

All junior players would then receive the same level of coaching and resources, all teams would get access to young players, this would improve the flow of junior talent and improve how the talent is distributed.

Does sound ever so slightly like the NFL college system, with each team having 'draft' picks as they graduate.Not sure that would work in RL, mainly since 'football' in the US is such big sport which, however we dress it up, RL just isn't, and it does depend on young players not being bothered about where they play as there would no control over draft picks. It's not as relevant over there as all the teams in the US are on a similar level, sort of all SL clubs, you could say. The youngsters might not be totally happy where they finish up but, career wise, it doesn't make that much difference. A kid who fancies himself may not play ball when he finishes up as Hunslet's [or any third tier club's] first draft pick. Maybe your changes would make the difference