WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Academy

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net The Academy

 
Post a reply

Re: The Academy

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:50 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4165
vastman wrote:
That would be all the clubs you outbid with money you never had - face up to it the only people at fault are Bradford.

Wakefield CEO Michael Carter is on record as saying Bradford have out bid Wakefield for three Wakefield based players in the last three years. All in the certain knowledge they couldn't afford them.


Trust us we know. Sad fact is, the players we probably outbid Wakefield for probably only played about 10 games between them. We had a squad of about 43 with the coach only preferring to use 20. The other 23 probably played about 10 games between them.

The academy was pretty much paid for via lottery and bullbuilder. John Bastian and many others worked so hard to try and create a conveyor belt of young Bradford produced players that over time, would have hopefully brought us back to SL in the future years. Now we've lost that because we had managenent wasting money on players we didn't need want or the coach had any intention of playing.

Re: The Academy

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:20 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7021
A lot to be said for having regional academies.
How about this - All teams have to pay a fixed fee towards the cost and the rest comes from central funding. That way all youngsters get equal resources. They are all paid a fixed fee which can increase through years 1,2 and 3 in the U19s. The junior team the youngster belongs to is designated a senior side and they get "first dibs" on those players. There could be a minimum fixed wage for their first professional contract which could have a maximum tenure of one or two years. Teams in SL have to pay the full wage amount, championship teams a proportion, champ 1 teams a lower proportion with the rest made up from central funding. Yes ok it might mean some players will have to play for keighley when their dream is to play for Bradford- but it would only be for a short time. If they are serious about being professional it shouldn't matter.
All junior players would then receive the same level of coaching and resources, all teams would get access to young players, this would improve the flow of junior talent and improve how the talent is distributed.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: The Academy

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:37 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2764
jools wrote:
A lot to be said for having regional academies.
How about this - All teams have to pay a fixed fee towards the cost and the rest comes from central funding. That way all youngsters get equal resources. They are all paid a fixed fee which can increase through years 1,2 and 3 in the U19s. The junior team the youngster belongs to is designated a senior side and they get "first dibs" on those players. There could be a minimum fixed wage for their first professional contract which could have a maximum tenure of one or two years. Teams in SL have to pay the full wage amount, championship teams a proportion, champ 1 teams a lower proportion with the rest made up from central funding. Yes ok it might mean some players will have to play for keighley when their dream is to play for Bradford- but it would only be for a short time. If they are serious about being professional it shouldn't matter.
All junior players would then receive the same level of coaching and resources, all teams would get access to young players, this would improve the flow of junior talent and improve how the talent is distributed.




Not a bad idea Jools

Could I just change one thing in that though

"Some kids might have to play for Bradford when their dream is to play for Keighly"

Re: The Academy

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:44 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 131
Location: Depends whose asking
roger daly wrote:
Not a bad idea Jools

Could I just change one thing in that though

"Some kids might have to play for Bradford when their dream is to play for Keighly"


You beat me to it - I was just gonna say the same thing

Re: The Academy

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:00 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2764
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
You beat me to it - I was just gonna say the same thing



Haha we'll share it pal

Re: The Academy

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:18 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8935
Location: Bradbados
jools wrote:
A lot to be said for having regional academies.
How about this - All teams have to pay a fixed fee towards the cost and the rest comes from central funding. That way all youngsters get equal resources. They are all paid a fixed fee which can increase through years 1,2 and 3 in the U19s. The junior team the youngster belongs to is designated a senior side and they get "first dibs" on those players. There could be a minimum fixed wage for their first professional contract which could have a maximum tenure of one or two years. Teams in SL have to pay the full wage amount, championship teams a proportion, champ 1 teams a lower proportion with the rest made up from central funding. Yes ok it might mean some players will have to play for keighley when their dream is to play for Bradford- but it would only be for a short time. If they are serious about being professional it shouldn't matter.
All junior players would then receive the same level of coaching and resources, all teams would get access to young players, this would improve the flow of junior talent and improve how the talent is distributed.


Does sound ever so slightly like the NFL college system, with each team having 'draft' picks as they graduate.

Not sure that would work in RL, mainly since 'football' in the US is such big sport which, however we dress it up, RL just isn't, and it does depend on young players not being bothered about where they play as there would no control over draft picks. It's not as relevant over there as all the teams in the US are on a similar level, sort of all SL clubs, you could say. The youngsters might not be totally happy where they finish up but, career wise, it doesn't make that much difference. A kid who fancies himself may not play ball when he finishes up as Hunslet's [or any third tier club's] first draft pick. Maybe your changes would make the difference
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: The Academy

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 7:25 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 724
vastman wrote:
That would be all the clubs you outbid with money you never had - face up to it the only people at fault are Bradford.

Wakefield CEO Michael Carter is on record as saying Bradford have out bid Wakefield for three Wakefield based players in the last three years. All in the certain knowledge they couldn't afford them.


That's the point of bull builder thought, rightly or wrongly they have made a play for the best talent about. Prime example is Hampshire at Wigan, as you lot will know

Re: The Academy

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:51 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4379
Imagine if we had a draft like system that ensured junior talent was equally distributed?

Trying to think how it could work, any ideas?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, atomic, beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, BULLSCOUT, Bullseye, Bullsmad, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, exiledbull, FevGrinder, fun time frankie, Google Adsense [Bot], GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, Harry The Dog, Highlander, hindle xiii, ifallwerelikemumby, Iggy79, Lord Magoon, Nothus, NZ Bull, Paul_HKR, PHILISAN, psychostring, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, rambull1967, RDM, redeverready, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Scarlet Pimpernell, SCONE, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, Toga, VanGinger, vbfg, Wheels and 482 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,7291,89875,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  