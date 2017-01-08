|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4165
|
vastman wrote:
That would be all the clubs you outbid with money you never had - face up to it the only people at fault are Bradford.
Wakefield CEO Michael Carter is on record as saying Bradford have out bid Wakefield for three Wakefield based players in the last three years. All in the certain knowledge they couldn't afford them.
Trust us we know. Sad fact is, the players we probably outbid Wakefield for probably only played about 10 games between them. We had a squad of about 43 with the coach only preferring to use 20. The other 23 probably played about 10 games between them.
The academy was pretty much paid for via lottery and bullbuilder. John Bastian and many others worked so hard to try and create a conveyor belt of young Bradford produced players that over time, would have hopefully brought us back to SL in the future years. Now we've lost that because we had managenent wasting money on players we didn't need want or the coach had any intention of playing.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:20 pm
|
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7021
|
A lot to be said for having regional academies.
How about this - All teams have to pay a fixed fee towards the cost and the rest comes from central funding. That way all youngsters get equal resources. They are all paid a fixed fee which can increase through years 1,2 and 3 in the U19s. The junior team the youngster belongs to is designated a senior side and they get "first dibs" on those players. There could be a minimum fixed wage for their first professional contract which could have a maximum tenure of one or two years. Teams in SL have to pay the full wage amount, championship teams a proportion, champ 1 teams a lower proportion with the rest made up from central funding. Yes ok it might mean some players will have to play for keighley when their dream is to play for Bradford- but it would only be for a short time. If they are serious about being professional it shouldn't matter.
All junior players would then receive the same level of coaching and resources, all teams would get access to young players, this would improve the flow of junior talent and improve how the talent is distributed.
|
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:37 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2764
|
jools wrote:
A lot to be said for having regional academies.
How about this - All teams have to pay a fixed fee towards the cost and the rest comes from central funding. That way all youngsters get equal resources. They are all paid a fixed fee which can increase through years 1,2 and 3 in the U19s. The junior team the youngster belongs to is designated a senior side and they get "first dibs" on those players. There could be a minimum fixed wage for their first professional contract which could have a maximum tenure of one or two years. Teams in SL have to pay the full wage amount, championship teams a proportion, champ 1 teams a lower proportion with the rest made up from central funding. Yes ok it might mean some players will have to play for keighley when their dream is to play for Bradford- but it would only be for a short time. If they are serious about being professional it shouldn't matter.
All junior players would then receive the same level of coaching and resources, all teams would get access to young players, this would improve the flow of junior talent and improve how the talent is distributed.
Not a bad idea Jools
Could I just change one thing in that though
"Some kids might have to play for Bradford when their dream is to play for Keighly"
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 131
Location: Depends whose asking
|
roger daly wrote:
Not a bad idea Jools
Could I just change one thing in that though
"Some kids might have to play for Bradford when their dream is to play for Keighly"
You beat me to it - I was just gonna say the same thing
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:00 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2764
|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
You beat me to it - I was just gonna say the same thing
Haha we'll share it pal
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:18 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8935
Location: Bradbados
|
jools wrote:
A lot to be said for having regional academies.
How about this - All teams have to pay a fixed fee towards the cost and the rest comes from central funding. That way all youngsters get equal resources. They are all paid a fixed fee which can increase through years 1,2 and 3 in the U19s. The junior team the youngster belongs to is designated a senior side and they get "first dibs" on those players. There could be a minimum fixed wage for their first professional contract which could have a maximum tenure of one or two years. Teams in SL have to pay the full wage amount, championship teams a proportion, champ 1 teams a lower proportion with the rest made up from central funding. Yes ok it might mean some players will have to play for keighley when their dream is to play for Bradford- but it would only be for a short time. If they are serious about being professional it shouldn't matter.
All junior players would then receive the same level of coaching and resources, all teams would get access to young players, this would improve the flow of junior talent and improve how the talent is distributed.
Does sound ever so slightly like the NFL college system, with each team having 'draft' picks as they graduate.
Not sure that would work in RL, mainly since 'football' in the US is such big sport which, however we dress it up, RL just isn't, and it does depend on young players not being bothered about where they play as there would no control over draft picks. It's not as relevant over there as all the teams in the US are on a similar level, sort of all SL clubs, you could say. The youngsters might not be totally happy where they finish up but, career wise, it doesn't make that much difference. A kid who fancies himself may not play ball when he finishes up as Hunslet's [or any third tier club's] first draft pick. Maybe your changes would make the difference
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 7:25 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 724
|
vastman wrote:
That would be all the clubs you outbid with money you never had - face up to it the only people at fault are Bradford.
Wakefield CEO Michael Carter is on record as saying Bradford have out bid Wakefield for three Wakefield based players in the last three years. All in the certain knowledge they couldn't afford them.
That's the point of bull builder thought, rightly or wrongly they have made a play for the best talent about. Prime example is Hampshire at Wigan, as you lot will know
|
|
Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:51 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4379
|
Imagine if we had a draft like system that ensured junior talent was equally distributed?
Trying to think how it could work, any ideas?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, atomic, beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, BULLSCOUT, Bullseye, Bullsmad, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, exiledbull, FevGrinder, fun time frankie, Google Adsense [Bot], GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, Harry The Dog, Highlander, hindle xiii, ifallwerelikemumby, Iggy79, Lord Magoon, Nothus, NZ Bull, Paul_HKR, PHILISAN, psychostring, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, rambull1967, RDM, redeverready, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Scarlet Pimpernell, SCONE, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tackler thommo, Toga, VanGinger, vbfg, Wheels and 482 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|