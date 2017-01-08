vastman wrote: That would be all the clubs you outbid with money you never had - face up to it the only people at fault are Bradford.



Wakefield CEO Michael Carter is on record as saying Bradford have out bid Wakefield for three Wakefield based players in the last three years. All in the certain knowledge they couldn't afford them.

Trust us we know. Sad fact is, the players we probably outbid Wakefield for probably only played about 10 games between them. We had a squad of about 43 with the coach only preferring to use 20. The other 23 probably played about 10 games between them.The academy was pretty much paid for via lottery and bullbuilder. John Bastian and many others worked so hard to try and create a conveyor belt of young Bradford produced players that over time, would have hopefully brought us back to SL in the future years. Now we've lost that because we had managenent wasting money on players we didn't need want or the coach had any intention of playing.