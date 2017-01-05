Me too. My meetings with him for BullBuilder things were great. Despite everything that was going wrong with the first team under Lowes and all the rumour and intrigue that was floating around about Ferres and Green the atmosphere amongst the youth side of things was spot on. Mark and Leigh are both great blokes and totally professional. The class of the setup was there for all to see. I used to come away feeling really positive. You could see the end product on the field too with more lads coming through. The links with community clubs in Bradford were better than they’d been in decades. I just hope some of that hard work can be salvaged.