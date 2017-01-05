WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Academy

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:56 am
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1810
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
I texted John on the day and he was devastated. The man's an inspiration. I hope he's ok. Any club would be lucky to have him.

Looking at the BullBuilder email things look a bit more positive about an academy being part of any new club. Finger crossed.



If John Bastian was somehow re-hired, that would be a massive boost to fans. It certainly would to me. Getting him back on board would be better than getting a Kieren Moss, Dane Chisholm or even Rohan Smith for me.

Re: The Academy

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:01 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25667
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Yeah I'd pretty much go along with that.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: The Academy

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:18 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27449
Location: MACS0647-JD
Me too, I continue to exist on the very faint hope that behind the scenes there is more agreed between the parties and the RFL than they're letting on, but I'm still in a place where if everything's actually gone for good, and in particular Bastian and the Academy setup, then that would be me done with it. All that is presently left is the fragments from the nuclear explosion, but even those are being picked off. Each passing day with nothing announced seems to me suicidal if there is actually a man with a plan. WTF is he doing and why?
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: The Academy

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:30 am
Mirfieldbull
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 450
Bull Mania wrote:
An interview with John Bastian is in the guardian tomorrow. Will certainly be worth a read i reckon.

Gut wrenching all that hard work gone..im in rage mode again!


Is their a link to that, I can't find the article

Re: The Academy

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:31 am
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7265
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
The hiring of John Bastian completely sold me on the whole Green era.

Re: The Academy

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:35 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25667
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Me too. My meetings with him for BullBuilder things were great. Despite everything that was going wrong with the first team under Lowes and all the rumour and intrigue that was floating around about Ferres and Green the atmosphere amongst the youth side of things was spot on. Mark and Leigh are both great blokes and totally professional. The class of the setup was there for all to see. I used to come away feeling really positive. You could see the end product on the field too with more lads coming through. The links with community clubs in Bradford were better than they’d been in decades. I just hope some of that hard work can be salvaged.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: The Academy

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:37 am
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 709
Im not a member yet but if the academy is part of a new club I will certainly sign up to bull builder, really hope Bastian can be a part of it and hopefully salvage a few of the current squads if at all possible

Re: The Academy

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:30 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25667
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
BullBuilder really worked well with John and his team. Things were really taking off. We had over 200 at the quiz night just before we went into admin. Raised a lot of money too which we got matched by Barclays Bank. The future looked bright then. Fingers crossed.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: The Academy

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:34 am
St pete
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16705
djhudds wrote:
How can academy lads be told contracts terminated and free agents and first team but u16 kids are staying? I don't get it


So has the u16s now been scrapped or is it staying ?

Don't forget, the u16s don't get paid so providing they have a place to play and someone to coach, they could possibly still play but it would basically be like a Sunday league team with parents etc driving them to games.

Tbe u19s are paid players so I can see how it's been scrapped as obviously the club can't pay them.

I'm totally gutted for the club.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: The Academy

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:38 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25344
Location: Poodle Power!
Nothus wrote:
This is what hurts the most out of all of this. All of that hard work and effort, and now its other clubs who will see all of the benefit.


That would be all the clubs you outbid with money you never had - face up to it the only people at fault are Bradford.

Wakefield CEO Michael Carter is on record as saying Bradford have out bid Wakefield for three Wakefield based players in the last three years. All in the certain knowledge they couldn't afford them.
SUPPORT SWAG...
