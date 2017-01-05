Bullseye wrote:
I texted John on the day and he was devastated. The man's an inspiration. I hope he's ok. Any club would be lucky to have him.
Looking at the BullBuilder email things look a bit more positive about an academy being part of any new club. Finger crossed.
If John Bastian was somehow re-hired, that would be a massive boost to fans. It certainly would to me. Getting him back on board would be better than getting a Kieren Moss, Dane Chisholm or even Rohan Smith for me.