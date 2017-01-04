HamsterChops wrote:

Talking to one of the academy lads earlier today. Said he's now without a club and at the moment hasn't got other options. Apparently they have some kind of meeting later today about it, but I asked him what his plans were if there was no Bradford academy and no offers from elsewhere. His answer was to go back to playing football. That's just the one I spoke to, but if that's the solution to promising young lads who aren't picked up because of a lack of academies in the area, that's players lost to the game surely?