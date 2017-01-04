|
HamsterChops wrote:
Talking to one of the academy lads earlier today. Said he's now without a club and at the moment hasn't got other options. Apparently they have some kind of meeting later today about it, but I asked him what his plans were if there was no Bradford academy and no offers from elsewhere. His answer was to go back to playing football. That's just the one I spoke to, but if that's the solution to promising young lads who aren't picked up because of a lack of academies in the area, that's players lost to the game surely?
Of course it is.
He'd better find a soccer club soon or he'll be getting smashed playing for the Northern Bull Liquidisers at Hull KR in 4 weeks.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:07 pm
E-mail just received from Bullbuilder:
Paul Butterworth wrote:
I have just attended at meeting with the Bulls Academy and Scholarship Players & Parents, Paul Medley from the RFL spoke.
As we know the RFL are speaking with potential buyers of the Bulls one of the main criteria that will be considered as part of any proposal will be maintaining the Academy Structure.
You will also be aware of BullBuilder and the Foundations fund raising efforts to support players and staff. After the meeting tonight Academy and Scholarship Players & Parents held a collection to help and raised £280.87 for our cause. With this and https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/welfarefund
to date £1227 has been raised.
THANK YOU
Paul
