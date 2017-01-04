Sacred Cow wrote: Trouble is it costs about a quarter of a million quid a year to run a decent academy set up, thats why many clubs have ditched theres. I can't see how it can be maintained in its current guise given the financial restraints you'll have.

The RFL, which really should be the body making moves to see the academy stays in place, is the body which is going to kill it.With an unsustainable place in the championship, just so it doesn't mess their fixture list, we'll start on -12, be hammered most weeks and lose fans rapidly and there will simply be no money for the academy. For god's sake, the rent on Odsal costs half of what we'll get in competition money.