Wed Jan 04, 2017 11:03 am
Sacred Cow wrote:
Trouble is it costs about a quarter of a million quid a year to run a decent academy set up, thats why many clubs have ditched theres. I can't see how it can be maintained in its current guise given the financial restraints you'll have.

The RFL, which really should be the body making moves to see the academy stays in place, is the body which is going to kill it.

With an unsustainable place in the championship, just so it doesn't mess their fixture list, we'll start on -12, be hammered most weeks and lose fans rapidly and there will simply be no money for the academy. For god's sake, the rent on Odsal costs half of what we'll get in competition money.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: The Academy

Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:29 pm
The academy, which by RFL rating was one of the top 8 in the country, and arguably top4, is evaporating. And as it's the tip of the pyramid, the scouting structure underneath for the Bradford service area (10 junior clubs?) will also unravel.
The performance data that Bastian, Dunning & Beattie have on rugby kids aged 13-16 will have value. Who controls that?
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
