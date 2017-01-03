WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Academy

The Academy

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:21 pm
cyclone65

Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 45
If the Club had been run with anywhere near the efficiency of the Academy, this situation would never have gone down. John Bastian, Robin Sharpe, Matt Diskin, Chev Walker, Lee Beatie all did a remarkable job, I know first hand having two of my sons in the team last season and one this. John had a superb way about him and the squad responded, and on their day last season were a match for anyone, and had a few disgraceful refereeing performances not gone on against so called top clubs they would have finished second.
These lads will now go onto other clubs, but they will at least go with a level of professionalism, fitness, skill, and charachter they all learned at the Bulls. I know my oldest son was at Castleford and Featherstone, and last season at the Bulls, and he loved every single second of it, from the banter, the coaching the leadership, the facilities, and from John Bastian himself. A huge massive thankyou to all the above named blokes, fantastic to a man.
The people who have contributed to this decline hang your heads in shame.

Re: The Academy

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:45 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3961
Location: Bradford
This is what hurts the most out of all of this. All of that hard work and effort, and now its other clubs who will see all of the benefit.

Re: The Academy

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:53 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7139
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Ten years from now we'll see the England squad and count the ex-Bulls in it. Just like we do now, ten years on from doing anything.

Re: The Academy

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:01 pm
cyclone65

Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 45
vbfg wrote:
Ten years from now we'll see the England squad and count the ex-Bulls in it. Just like we do now, ten years on from doing anything.


Too right, some fantastic young talent

Re: The Academy

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:01 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2734
Agreed this is absolutely shocking. We have a fantastic Academy system, let's hope this can be salvaged in this horrible mess. These young men don't deserve to have their dreams taken away, us old gits get used to disappointment but kids don't deserve this

Re: The Academy

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:54 pm
cyclone65

Joined: Sat Jun 15, 2013 8:54 pm
Posts: 45
roger daly wrote:
Agreed this is absolutely shocking. We have a fantastic Academy system, let's hope this can be salvaged in this horrible mess. These young men don't deserve to have their dreams taken away, us old gits get used to disappointment but kids don't deserve this


I think the majority of the Bulls lads will get signed at other clubs, still a bitter pill to swallow

Re: The Academy

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:52 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1157
roger daly wrote:
Agreed this is absolutely shocking. We have a fantastic Academy system, let's hope this can be salvaged in this horrible mess. These young men don't deserve to have their dreams taken away, us old gits get used to disappointment but kids don't deserve this

Trouble is it costs about a quarter of a million quid a year to run a decent academy set up, thats why many clubs have ditched theres. I can't see how it can be maintained in its current guise given the financial restraints you'll have.

