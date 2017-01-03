Post a reply 7 posts Page 1 of 1

If the Club had been run with anywhere near the efficiency of the Academy, this situation would never have gone down. John Bastian, Robin Sharpe, Matt Diskin, Chev Walker, Lee Beatie all did a remarkable job, I know first hand having two of my sons in the team last season and one this. John had a superb way about him and the squad responded, and on their day last season were a match for anyone, and had a few disgraceful refereeing performances not gone on against so called top clubs they would have finished second.

These lads will now go onto other clubs, but they will at least go with a level of professionalism, fitness, skill, and charachter they all learned at the Bulls. I know my oldest son was at Castleford and Featherstone, and last season at the Bulls, and he loved every single second of it, from the banter, the coaching the leadership, the facilities, and from John Bastian himself. A huge massive thankyou to all the above named blokes, fantastic to a man.

The people who have contributed to this decline hang your heads in shame. Nothus

This is what hurts the most out of all of this. All of that hard work and effort, and now its other clubs who will see all of the benefit. vbfg

Ten years from now we'll see the England squad and count the ex-Bulls in it. Just like we do now, ten years on from doing anything.

Too right, some fantastic young talent



Too right, some fantastic young talent



Agreed this is absolutely shocking. We have a fantastic Academy system, let's hope this can be salvaged in this horrible mess. These young men don't deserve to have their dreams taken away, us old gits get used to disappointment but kids don't deserve this cyclone65 Stevo's Armpit

I think the majority of the Bulls lads will get signed at other clubs, still a bitter pill to swallow



I think the majority of the Bulls lads will get signed at other clubs, still a bitter pill to swallow



Trouble is it costs about a quarter of a million quid a year to run a decent academy set up, thats why many clubs have ditched theres. I can't see how it can be maintained in its current guise given the financial restraints you'll have.

