If the Club had been run with anywhere near the efficiency of the Academy, this situation would never have gone down. John Bastian, Robin Sharpe, Matt Diskin, Chev Walker, Lee Beatie all did a remarkable job, I know first hand having two of my sons in the team last season and one this. John had a superb way about him and the squad responded, and on their day last season were a match for anyone, and had a few disgraceful refereeing performances not gone on against so called top clubs they would have finished second.

These lads will now go onto other clubs, but they will at least go with a level of professionalism, fitness, skill, and charachter they all learned at the Bulls. I know my oldest son was at Castleford and Featherstone, and last season at the Bulls, and he loved every single second of it, from the banter, the coaching the leadership, the facilities, and from John Bastian himself. A huge massive thankyou to all the above named blokes, fantastic to a man.

The people who have contributed to this decline hang your heads in shame.