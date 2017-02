Dear Mr Plumber,



What have you against Salford? You use this phrase: "Like vultures scavenging off a dead carcass"? Especially in the light that Salford have offered to lend players to any new Bradford club, it does not make sense. And in that Mr Welham looked to leave Bradford and was searching for a new job, it is a poor metaphor. Seems a distinctly biased and wrong phrase.

Or is it Schadenfreude from someone who has lost out? A troll.



HBR