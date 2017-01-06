|
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
Could never understand why the team that finished 5th last year should draw the favourites that were relegated from SL. Probably nothing to do with trying to fill the ground with the 2 best supported teams.
Thats obvious - its just the RFL favouring the Bulls yet again
In fact fat Nige is probably wondering how he can favour us more in 2018; options available =
A. If we manage not to get relegated in 2017, we take another minus 12 points until we do, or
B. If we manage not to get relegated in 2017, the rules change that year, and the team that is in ?th position gets relegated (obviously ?th position will be decided at the end of the season when they know what position we finish in, or
C. If we do get relegated, change the rules in 2018 so that there is no way we can get promoted even if we win every game that season (I doubt that we would)
D. If we get relegated, introduce a new rule that states any team that used to be in Super League called Bradford Bulls and ends up in bottom division (no matter what the team is then named) is automatically deducted 12 points each weekend so that other clubs cant accuse us of being favoured by the RFL
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:56 pm
|
|
They could decide that any team renting a ground from the RFL have to play in the division chosen by the RFL
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:41 pm
|
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
They could decide that any team renting a ground from the RFL have to play in the division chosen by the RFL
Yes thats another option,
Maybe we should re-title this post as "More ideas on how the RFL can unfairly favour the Bulls"
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:15 am
|
ryano
Bronze RLFANS Member
|
PopTart wrote:
I thought the Rangers demotion in Scottish football was over the top but they relegated them to the level they thought appropriate and let them start again. They are now second in the league and giving Celtic a good run for their draw on New Years Eve.
)
Erm, Celtic won 2-1! Anyway I'm sure the Bulls fans are more concerned about the HKR fan who is worried about losing 2 points from the Summer Bash if the Bulls start in C1.
Good luck and hopefully we get reacquainted sooner rather than later.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:23 pm
|
|
After what has gone on in the last 8 weeks, and now all our players leaving, I think there should be a fourth option added: 4. You know what, not bothered whether we start again or not.
|
