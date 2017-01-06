rugbyreddog wrote: Could never understand why the team that finished 5th last year should draw the favourites that were relegated from SL. Probably nothing to do with trying to fill the ground with the 2 best supported teams.

Thats obvious - its just the RFL favouring the Bulls yet againIn fact fat Nige is probably wondering how he can favour us more in 2018; options available =A. If we manage not to get relegated in 2017, we take another minus 12 points until we do, orB. If we manage not to get relegated in 2017, the rules change that year, and the team that is in ?th position gets relegated (obviously ?th position will be decided at the end of the season when they know what position we finish in, orC. If we do get relegated, change the rules in 2018 so that there is no way we can get promoted even if we win every game that season (I doubt that we would)D. If we get relegated, introduce a new rule that states any team that used to be in Super League called Bradford Bulls and ends up in bottom division (no matter what the team is then named) is automatically deducted 12 points each weekend so that other clubs cant accuse us of being favoured by the RFL