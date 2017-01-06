WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Just For Bulls Fans

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Just For Bulls Fans

 
Post a reply

Where Should New Club Start

Championship with 12 points deduction
13
12%
League 1 with no points deduction
83
77%
Super League because RL needs us
12
11%
 
Total votes : 108

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:27 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 102
Location: Depends whose asking
rugbyreddog wrote:
Could never understand why the team that finished 5th last year should draw the favourites that were relegated from SL. Probably nothing to do with trying to fill the ground with the 2 best supported teams.


Thats obvious - its just the RFL favouring the Bulls yet again

In fact fat Nige is probably wondering how he can favour us more in 2018; options available =
A. If we manage not to get relegated in 2017, we take another minus 12 points until we do, or
B. If we manage not to get relegated in 2017, the rules change that year, and the team that is in ?th position gets relegated (obviously ?th position will be decided at the end of the season when they know what position we finish in, or
C. If we do get relegated, change the rules in 2018 so that there is no way we can get promoted even if we win every game that season (I doubt that we would)
D. If we get relegated, introduce a new rule that states any team that used to be in Super League called Bradford Bulls and ends up in bottom division (no matter what the team is then named) is automatically deducted 12 points each weekend so that other clubs cant accuse us of being favoured by the RFL
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andycapp, atomic, bentleberry, bonaire, Bramley Dog, Budgiezilla, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, coco the fullback, dr_noangel, Dux, el red, EW for PM, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, Gareth1984, HiramC, imwakefieldtillidie, Irregular Hoops, jockabull, loiner81, mk_fc, NZ Bull, redeverready, ridlerbull, Smack him Jimmy, thepimp007, Toga, vbfg, zapperbull and 353 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,498,9061,39475,6314,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  