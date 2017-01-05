WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Just For Bulls Fans

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Just For Bulls Fans

 
Post a reply

Where Should New Club Start

Championship with 12 points deduction
13
12%
League 1 with no points deduction
80
76%
Super League because RL needs us
12
11%
 
Total votes : 105

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:00 am
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6318
Location: LS9
How do we collectively tell the 10 bidders that actually we don't want to take up the RFL poisoned chalice. It isn't the will of the fans and they shouldn't do it.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:56 am
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3654
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
INKERS75 wrote:
Personally I think that this is the best option for the new club. Hope it comes about and we see a 'new' Bradford very soon. good luck!


Cheers Inkers! Could be sooner than we thought looking at the other thread, but who really knows?! Its the RFL's ball and we'll have to see who and where they let play with it.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:00 am
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3654
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Pumpetypump wrote:
How do we collectively tell the 10 bidders that actually we don't want to take up the RFL poisoned chalice. It isn't the will of the fans and they shouldn't do it.


Indeed, I suspect a few of the bidders will have read these pages at least. Also given that its safe to assume no Bulls fan actual picked the joke SL option the numbers are closer to 85% in favour of League 1 I reckon.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:20 am
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9464
Location: Here
Pumpetypump wrote:
How do we collectively tell the 10 bidders that actually we don't want to take up the RFL poisoned chalice. It isn't the will of the fans and they shouldn't do it.


I might come on here and rant about it. That's guaranteed to work.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:28 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2742
10 bidders and 10 votes for the 3rd option. Got to be more than a coincidence

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:50 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8905
Location: Bradbados
Think option 3, as it is simply barking, was intended to be just a joke, though I confess, if this were the T&A, we'd probably have to accept the ten as genuine.

Since this isn't the T&A rantboard, I can't imagine that they are really genuine opinions and are best ignored if we're looking for how fans really think.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:36 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3511
Location: Hornsea
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Just a thought, but say the Bulls didn't form for another season and the RFL gave everyone a bye. What would happen to the extra fixture at the Summer Bash? We play the bulls 3 times so potentially lose the right to fight for 6 points but everyone else only plays you twice. Those 2 points could be crucial come the end of the season.

I must admit that this has kept me awake at nights. Wondering whether HKR will miss out on their extra 2 points.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:57 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8905
Location: Bradbados
rugbyreddog wrote:
I must admit that this has kept me awake at nights. Wondering whether HKR will miss out on their extra 2 points.


Too true.

It's beyond me why we should bother about a mid season jolly, which in itself, screws up the season as far as a being fair competition is concerned. Give 'em the two points....they'd get them anyway! I'm going to volunteer to be on the bench - so long as they promise I won't be needed!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:50 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1616
rugbyreddog wrote:
I must admit that this has kept me awake at nights. Wondering whether HKR will miss out on their extra 2 points.



Glad i'm not the only one then
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AJW, alleycat, altofts wildcat, Anakin Skywalker, beefy1, Bicesterbull, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, brian2, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Cripesginger, debaser, djhudds, Duckman, dull nickname, Dux, eric35, ex Bull Dog, fc-eaststander, fifty50, Frosties., Gareth1984, Graham Walker, HalifaxCougar, HAPEtobehere, Harry The Dog, hereagain, hezza1969, Highlander, HiramC, hooligan27, ifallwerelikemumby, JackDiggle, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, martinwildbull, maurice, Mirfieldbull, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Nelson, Nozzy, Paul124897, Paul_HKR, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, Razor, redmuzza, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, Stul, Surely not, taxi4stevesmith, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, Tigerade, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Trustafox, Twitch, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, woolly07, zapperbull and 778 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,498,5562,27875,6314,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  