rugbyreddog wrote: I must admit that this has kept me awake at nights. Wondering whether HKR will miss out on their extra 2 points.

Too true.It's beyond me why we should bother about a mid season jolly, which in itself, screws up the season as far as a being fair competition is concerned. Give 'em the two points....they'd get them anyway! I'm going to volunteer to be on the bench - so long as they promise I won't be needed!