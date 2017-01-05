|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6318Location:
LS9
|
How do we collectively tell the 10 bidders that actually we don't want to take up the RFL poisoned chalice. It isn't the will of the fans and they shouldn't do it.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:56 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3654
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
INKERS75 wrote:
Personally I think that this is the best option for the new club. Hope it comes about and we see a 'new' Bradford very soon. good luck!
Cheers Inkers! Could be sooner than we thought looking at the other thread, but who really knows?! Its the RFL's ball and we'll have to see who and where they let play with it.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:00 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3654
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
Pumpetypump wrote:
How do we collectively tell the 10 bidders that actually we don't want to take up the RFL poisoned chalice. It isn't the will of the fans and they shouldn't do it.
Indeed, I suspect a few of the bidders will have read these pages at least. Also given that its safe to assume no Bulls fan actual picked the joke SL option the numbers are closer to 85% in favour of League 1 I reckon.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:20 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9464
Location: Here
|
Pumpetypump wrote:
How do we collectively tell the 10 bidders that actually we don't want to take up the RFL poisoned chalice. It isn't the will of the fans and they shouldn't do it.
I might come on here and rant about it. That's guaranteed to work.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:28 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2742
|
10 bidders and 10 votes for the 3rd option. Got to be more than a coincidence
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:50 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8905
Location: Bradbados
|
Think option 3, as it is simply barking, was intended to be just a joke, though I confess, if this were the T&A, we'd probably have to accept the ten as genuine.
Since this isn't the T&A rantboard, I can't imagine that they are really genuine opinions and are best ignored if we're looking for how fans really think.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:36 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3511Location:
Hornsea
|
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Just a thought, but say the Bulls didn't form for another season and the RFL gave everyone a bye. What would happen to the extra fixture at the Summer Bash? We play the bulls 3 times so potentially lose the right to fight for 6 points but everyone else only plays you twice. Those 2 points could be crucial come the end of the season.
I must admit that this has kept me awake at nights. Wondering whether HKR will miss out on their extra 2 points.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:57 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8905
Location: Bradbados
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
I must admit that this has kept me awake at nights. Wondering whether HKR will miss out on their extra 2 points.
Too true.
It's beyond me why we should bother about a mid season jolly, which in itself, screws up the season as far as a being fair competition is concerned. Give 'em the two points....they'd get them anyway! I'm going to volunteer to be on the bench - so long as they promise I won't be needed!
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:50 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1616
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
I must admit that this has kept me awake at nights. Wondering whether HKR will miss out on their extra 2 points.
Glad i'm not the only one then
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AJW, alleycat, altofts wildcat, Anakin Skywalker, beefy1, Bicesterbull, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, brian2, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Cripesginger, debaser, djhudds, Duckman, dull nickname, Dux, eric35, ex Bull Dog, fc-eaststander, fifty50, Frosties., Gareth1984, Graham Walker, HalifaxCougar, HAPEtobehere, Harry The Dog, hereagain, hezza1969, Highlander, HiramC, hooligan27, ifallwerelikemumby, JackDiggle, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, martinwildbull, maurice, Mirfieldbull, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Nelson, Nozzy, Paul124897, Paul_HKR, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, Razor, redmuzza, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, Stul, Surely not, taxi4stevesmith, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, Tigerade, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Trustafox, Twitch, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, woolly07, zapperbull and 778 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|