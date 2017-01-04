Bullseye wrote:

Just cancel the thing. There's only the HKR fans that would make the place look occupied.



Then give everyone a bye and let us start in championship 1 in 2018 with a proper run up. Then you don't have to go through this charade we're going through now.



If anyone's short of cash then the RFL cover it to all the other clubs. Let's face it the visit of Bradford Northern Unpaid Bills in 2017 won't bring the travelling army it did in 2015 or 2016.