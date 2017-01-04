WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Just For Bulls Fans

Where Should New Club Start

Championship with 12 points deduction
12
14%
League 1 with no points deduction
68
77%
Super League because RL needs us
8
9%
 
Total votes : 88

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:03 pm
alleycat
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:47 pm
Posts: 645
Location: South East Asia
League 1.

There is no point in seeing a new, but heavily depleted, Bradford side getting smashed in the Championship every week, simply to get relegated and then have to try to pick themselves up yet again.

Better to start afresh, with a reasonable chance of picking up wins and building towards a better future; with your support base there is no reason to suppose that you cant make it back into the Championship and then SL eventually.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:07 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1385
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
alleycat wrote:
Better to start afresh, with a reasonable chance of picking up wins and building towards a better future; with your support base there is no reason to suppose that you cant make it back into the Championship and then SL eventually.

Indeed. And that support base will only take more of a kicking if we spend next year watching the Bulls get thrashed week in week out.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:07 pm
Bullmans Parade
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 48
Bullseye wrote:
Just cancel the thing. There's only the HKR fans that would make the place look occupied.

Then give everyone a bye and let us start in championship 1 in 2018 with a proper run up. Then you don't have to go through this charade we're going through now.

If anyone's short of cash then the RFL cover it to all the other clubs. Let's face it the visit of Bradford Northern Unpaid Bills in 2017 won't bring the travelling army it did in 2015 or 2016.


And they could always then move the iPro Final (or whatever its called) to Odsal seeing as it will be sat there doing nowt!

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:27 pm
blakeysrobin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2007 5:05 pm
Posts: 5158
Come 5th Feb roll up in your numbers to the light stream and let's get a crowd in that will be the envy of most superleague teams. I know Rovers are hoping for a crowd approaching 5 figures having sold over 5000 passes.You might as well start against the favourites for top 2 and see where you are. It's the first game and a siege mentality from you may mean you give us a good game.
HEY YOU GUYS!!!!!!!!

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:34 pm
herr rigsby
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 213
[quote="blakeysrobin"]Come 5th Feb roll up in your numbers to the light stream and let's get a crowd in that will be the envy of most superleague teams. I know Rovers are hoping for a crowd approaching 5 figures having sold over 5000 passes.You might as well start against the favourites for top 2 and see where you are. It's the first game and a siege mentality from you may mean you give us a good game.[/quote]


Is there ANY sherry left in Hull ?

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:47 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8893
Location: Bradbados
Still hoping the RFL see sense [though not holding my breath] and put us in champ 1 - at least we might win a few games in that division and tbh, I've still not decided what I'm doing this year. If my ticket is honoured I might still go, if not, I might well sack it altogether.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:47 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9444
Location: Here
blakeysrobin wrote:
Come 5th Feb roll up in your numbers to the light stream and let's get a crowd in that will be the envy of most superleague teams. I know Rovers are hoping for a crowd approaching 5 figures having sold over 5000 passes.You might as well start against the favourites for top 2 and see where you are. It's the first game and a siege mentality from you may mean you give us a good game.


You do know what's happened yes? If there are 17 players lined up for a pasting that day, it will be a miracle.
(and I feel fine)
