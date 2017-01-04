|
Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:47 pm
Posts: 645
Location: South East Asia
|
League 1.
There is no point in seeing a new, but heavily depleted, Bradford side getting smashed in the Championship every week, simply to get relegated and then have to try to pick themselves up yet again.
Better to start afresh, with a reasonable chance of picking up wins and building towards a better future; with your support base there is no reason to suppose that you cant make it back into the Championship and then SL eventually.
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:07 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1385
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
alleycat wrote:
Better to start afresh, with a reasonable chance of picking up wins and building towards a better future; with your support base there is no reason to suppose that you cant make it back into the Championship and then SL eventually.
Indeed. And that support base will only take more of a kicking if we spend next year watching the Bulls get thrashed week in week out.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:07 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 48
|
Bullseye wrote:
Just cancel the thing. There's only the HKR fans that would make the place look occupied.
Then give everyone a bye and let us start in championship 1 in 2018 with a proper run up. Then you don't have to go through this charade we're going through now.
If anyone's short of cash then the RFL cover it to all the other clubs. Let's face it the visit of Bradford Northern Unpaid Bills in 2017 won't bring the travelling army it did in 2015 or 2016.
And they could always then move the iPro Final (or whatever its called) to Odsal seeing as it will be sat there doing nowt!
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:27 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2007 5:05 pm
Posts: 5158
|
Come 5th Feb roll up in your numbers to the light stream and let's get a crowd in that will be the envy of most superleague teams. I know Rovers are hoping for a crowd approaching 5 figures having sold over 5000 passes.You might as well start against the favourites for top 2 and see where you are. It's the first game and a siege mentality from you may mean you give us a good game.
|
HEY YOU GUYS!!!!!!!!
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 213
|
[quote="blakeysrobin"]Come 5th Feb roll up in your numbers to the light stream and let's get a crowd in that will be the envy of most superleague teams. I know Rovers are hoping for a crowd approaching 5 figures having sold over 5000 passes.You might as well start against the favourites for top 2 and see where you are. It's the first game and a siege mentality from you may mean you give us a good game.[/quote]
Is there ANY sherry left in Hull ?
|
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:47 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8893
Location: Bradbados
|
Still hoping the RFL see sense [though not holding my breath] and put us in champ 1 - at least we might win a few games in that division and tbh, I've still not decided what I'm doing this year. If my ticket is honoured I might still go, if not, I might well sack it altogether.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:47 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9444
Location: Here
|
blakeysrobin wrote:
Come 5th Feb roll up in your numbers to the light stream and let's get a crowd in that will be the envy of most superleague teams. I know Rovers are hoping for a crowd approaching 5 figures having sold over 5000 passes.You might as well start against the favourites for top 2 and see where you are. It's the first game and a siege mentality from you may mean you give us a good game.
You do know what's happened yes? If there are 17 players lined up for a pasting that day, it will be a miracle.
|
(and I feel fine)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Anita Madigan, ATS1, BD20, bellycouldtackle, bentleberry, blakeysrobin, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, CanaBull, Cardiff_05, catalanglais, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, Cripesginger, CrusaderPete, Dannyboywt, dave over the humber, daveyz999, debaser, DONSONTOP, ex Bull Dog, Fr13daY, Gareth1984, Ginger, guess who, HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, Highlander, Hillbilly_Red, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, Iggy79, kapow, Lord Magoon, Malfax, mk_fc, mumbyisgod, n empsall, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Nozzy, Paul_HKR, paulwalker71, PCollinson1990, rambull1967, rebelrobin, Red Mug 2, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, sandy, Scarey71, SCONE, SirStan, SLPTom, smokinjoe, Stul, Tea Maker, thepimp007, tigertot, Tricky2309, vbfg, wakeyrule, Wheels, woolcity and 670 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|