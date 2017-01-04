|
I think I'm joining a pretty big queue in saying that I didn't vote as not a Bulls supporter but a clean start is important I think.
If there has to be a penalty to keep things clean for all the other clubs, it should in my opinion be to start them at a lower level, on the same footing as everyone else in that league.
A points deduction doesn't really benefit anyone. It only works if you have the same squad and team, thus penalising against the building of that team against the "rules". If you've had to let the whole team go, you already been set back a level.
I thought the Rangers demotion in Scottish football was over the top but they relegated them to the level they thought appropriate and let them start again. They are now second in the league and giving Celtic a good run for their draw on New Years Eve.
The demotion cost every club money through attendances and sponsorship I'm sure but at least they gave them a way back.
To relegate and do the points deduction simply wastes a year that could have been a building year and demoralises the new club, players and fans.
So, from a Wakefield fan, I hope we are playing against you again soon. (On your way up, not our way down
)
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:43 pm
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Just a thought, but say the Bulls didn't form for another season and the RFL gave everyone a bye. What would happen to the extra fixture at the Summer Bash? We play the bulls 3 times so potentially lose the right to fight for 6 points but everyone else only plays you twice. Those 2 points could be crucial come the end of the season.
If we play you this season, you're getting an easy 2 points out of that fixture. If we'd got out of the administration, you'd have had a fairly easy 2 points. The only difference in giving you a bye there and just letting you have 2 points is that your players get a week's rest instead of running in try after try after try for 80 minutes, and your fans wouldn't have any real reason to go to Blackpool apart from the Fish n Chips and the Rock.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:45 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
If we play you this season, you're getting an easy 2 points out of that fixture. If we'd got out of the administration, you'd have had a fairly easy 2 points. The only difference in giving you a bye there and just letting you have 2 points is that your players get a week's rest instead of running in try after try after try for 80 minutes, and your fans wouldn't have any real reason to go to Blackpool apart from the Fish n Chips and the Rock.
I'm one of the few fans who think we may struggle so those extra 2 points we cant fight for could be crucial.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:55 pm
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
I'm one of the few fans who think we may struggle so those extra 2 points we cant fight for could be crucial.
You'll be fine. You just might struggle vs the SL sides but I hope you don't. I want those privileged SL clubs looking over their shoulders.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:11 pm
PopTart wrote:
So, from a Wakefield fan, I hope we are playing against you again soon. (On your way up, not our way down
)
Thank you pop tart much appreciated
Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:11 pm
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Just a thought, but say the Bulls didn't form for another season and the RFL gave everyone a bye. What would happen to the extra fixture at the Summer Bash? We play the bulls 3 times so potentially lose the right to fight for 6 points but everyone else only plays you twice. Those 2 points could be crucial come the end of the season.
Surely now, so soon before the new season starts, the only option the RFL would have if this scenario played out would be to declare all Summer Bash fixtures as Friendlies.
You can't have the other 10 teams having an extra game that contributes to their points tally as that's unfair on Hull KR
