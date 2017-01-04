WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Just For Bulls Fans

Where Should New Club Start

Championship with 12 points deduction
12
14%
League 1 with no points deduction
64
76%
Super League because RL needs us
8
10%
 
Total votes : 84

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:42 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8820
Location: wakefield
I think I'm joining a pretty big queue in saying that I didn't vote as not a Bulls supporter but a clean start is important I think.
If there has to be a penalty to keep things clean for all the other clubs, it should in my opinion be to start them at a lower level, on the same footing as everyone else in that league.
A points deduction doesn't really benefit anyone. It only works if you have the same squad and team, thus penalising against the building of that team against the "rules". If you've had to let the whole team go, you already been set back a level.

I thought the Rangers demotion in Scottish football was over the top but they relegated them to the level they thought appropriate and let them start again. They are now second in the league and giving Celtic a good run for their draw on New Years Eve.
The demotion cost every club money through attendances and sponsorship I'm sure but at least they gave them a way back.
To relegate and do the points deduction simply wastes a year that could have been a building year and demoralises the new club, players and fans.

So, from a Wakefield fan, I hope we are playing against you again soon. (On your way up, not our way down :) )
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:43 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1760
Location: Bradford
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Just a thought, but say the Bulls didn't form for another season and the RFL gave everyone a bye. What would happen to the extra fixture at the Summer Bash? We play the bulls 3 times so potentially lose the right to fight for 6 points but everyone else only plays you twice. Those 2 points could be crucial come the end of the season.


If we play you this season, you're getting an easy 2 points out of that fixture. If we'd got out of the administration, you'd have had a fairly easy 2 points. The only difference in giving you a bye there and just letting you have 2 points is that your players get a week's rest instead of running in try after try after try for 80 minutes, and your fans wouldn't have any real reason to go to Blackpool apart from the Fish n Chips and the Rock.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:45 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1611
HamsterChops wrote:
If we play you this season, you're getting an easy 2 points out of that fixture. If we'd got out of the administration, you'd have had a fairly easy 2 points. The only difference in giving you a bye there and just letting you have 2 points is that your players get a week's rest instead of running in try after try after try for 80 minutes, and your fans wouldn't have any real reason to go to Blackpool apart from the Fish n Chips and the Rock.



I'm one of the few fans who think we may struggle so those extra 2 points we cant fight for could be crucial.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:55 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25587
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
I'm one of the few fans who think we may struggle so those extra 2 points we cant fight for could be crucial.


You'll be fine. You just might struggle vs the SL sides but I hope you don't. I want those privileged SL clubs looking over their shoulders.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:11 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4134
PopTart wrote:
So, from a Wakefield fan, I hope we are playing against you again soon. (On your way up, not our way down :) )


Thank you pop tart much appreciated

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:11 pm
Bullmans Parade User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 45
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Just a thought, but say the Bulls didn't form for another season and the RFL gave everyone a bye. What would happen to the extra fixture at the Summer Bash? We play the bulls 3 times so potentially lose the right to fight for 6 points but everyone else only plays you twice. Those 2 points could be crucial come the end of the season.


Surely now, so soon before the new season starts, the only option the RFL would have if this scenario played out would be to declare all Summer Bash fixtures as Friendlies.

You can't have the other 10 teams having an extra game that contributes to their points tally as that's unfair on Hull KR
