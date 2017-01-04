I think I'm joining a pretty big queue in saying that I didn't vote as not a Bulls supporter but a clean start is important I think.If there has to be a penalty to keep things clean for all the other clubs, it should in my opinion be to start them at a lower level, on the same footing as everyone else in that league.A points deduction doesn't really benefit anyone. It only works if you have the same squad and team, thus penalising against the building of that team against the "rules". If you've had to let the whole team go, you already been set back a level.I thought the Rangers demotion in Scottish football was over the top but they relegated them to the level they thought appropriate and let them start again. They are now second in the league and giving Celtic a good run for their draw on New Years Eve.The demotion cost every club money through attendances and sponsorship I'm sure but at least they gave them a way back.To relegate and do the points deduction simply wastes a year that could have been a building year and demoralises the new club, players and fans.So, from a Wakefield fan, I hope we are playing against you again soon. (On your way up, not our way down