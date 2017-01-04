ridlerbull wrote: The best thing about Rugby League is the fans. Lol...

To be fair, some fans have been very supportive. Some understand we're at rock bottom and even if a new club is formed, we're still right in the deep turd. Some know that we're hurting and that the club's staff and players are out of a job and are sympathetic to that. This includes fans from most clubs too.Sadly for every good and nice fan from Halifax, Wakefield, Huddersfield etc., there are the total tools who can only focus on their own club, their own hatred for having been beaten in the past in a sporting contest, and ignore the human aspect. The sort of people that if they got hit by a bus, it would be a triumph for the gene pool.I'll continue to focus on the decent ones that offer sympathy and support. It's what I'd do to others in that situation, so they're the people I want to take notice of.