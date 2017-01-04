|
Anyone fancying a troll fest will have a short life on this board.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:50 am
bentleberry wrote:
Where have I said it causes me any issues?!? You're clearly blinded by your stupidity and hatred for another club. To be honest, I couldn't give a stuff that Bradford has disappeared, it's good riddance to a badly run club
I'd suggest that you need to get a life, especially one beyond rugby because you haven't got a team to follow as of yesterday
And wakey have been run swimmingly before Carter get a grip t0sser
Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:56 am
thepimp007 wrote:
And wakey have been run swimmingly before Carter get a grip t0sser
That's the thing. While this poster takes a weird satisfaction in people losing their jobs and us probably losing our club, if it wasn't for the absolute heroics of Michael Carter, it could have been his club going under.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:06 am
Rugby League Family. Don'tcha just love em!
Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:38 am
The best thing about Rugby League is the fans. Lol...
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:46 am
ridlerbull wrote:
The best thing about Rugby League is the fans. Lol...
To be fair, some fans have been very supportive. Some understand we're at rock bottom and even if a new club is formed, we're still right in the deep turd. Some know that we're hurting and that the club's staff and players are out of a job and are sympathetic to that. This includes fans from most clubs too.
Sadly for every good and nice fan from Halifax, Wakefield, Huddersfield etc., there are the total tools who can only focus on their own club, their own hatred for having been beaten in the past in a sporting contest, and ignore the human aspect. The sort of people that if they got hit by a bus, it would be a triumph for the gene pool.
I'll continue to focus on the decent ones that offer sympathy and support. It's what I'd do to others in that situation, so they're the people I want to take notice of.
