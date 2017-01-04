|
Bull Mania wrote:
To be fair i think Wakey fans have been pretty decent during our recent plight.
Have a look at the thread on their board. Obviously not all Wakefield fans - that would be disingenuous of me to suggest that.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:07 am
bentleberry wrote:
We remember what it was like to be facing liquidation, it's no fun. Though we were told in no uncertain terms that if we did go into liquidation then any new club would need to apply to join C1 like any other new club would
The biggest issue I see is the lack of impartiality of the RFL in this whole process, they can't be impartial as they have a vested interest in Bradford being as strong as possible. I fear the short term plan is setting you up to fail as whatever squad you cobble together will need to win at least 16 games to stand a chance of staying up. That's a tough ask for any normal club, especially so for a brand new club
Good luck in what ever the future brings to rugby in Bradford
No you weren't. Carter said he asked if you went into admin during the off season would you lose your licence. He was told yes you would. Which is what happened to us.
We went into admin half way through the season. We lost it for the season after but the other clubs agreed to allow it us for that year when we offered to go without central funding. That was then split over two years i.e. Half and half. Licences were then scrapped.
The first time you went into admin you didn't get a points deduction.
Either way it doesn't cause you any issues because we aren't in the same league. Get a life.
Btw that's aimed at you alone and not the real Wakefield fans. It would be disingenuous of me to call them all trolls like you. Some of them aren't gutter level trolls.
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:07 am
Where have I said it causes me any issues?!? You're clearly blinded by your stupidity and hatred for another club. To be honest, I couldn't give a stuff that Bradford has disappeared, it's good riddance to a badly run club
I'd suggest that you need to get a life, especially one beyond rugby because you haven't got a team to follow as of yesterday
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:18 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
No you weren't. Carter said he asked if you went into admin during the off season would you lose your licence. He was told yes you would. Which is what happened to us.
That'd be the difference between going into administration and being liquidated
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:42 am
[list=][/list]
bentleberry wrote:
Where have I said it causes me any issues?!? You're clearly blinded by your stupidity and hatred for another club. To be honest, I couldn't give a stuff that Bradford has disappeared, it's good riddance to a badly run club
I'd suggest that you need to get a life, especially one beyond rugby because you haven't got a team to follow as of yesterday
You couldn't give a stuff, so could you tell us what you are doing on here
Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:50 am
Wakey fan rubber necking Roger.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
