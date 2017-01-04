bentleberry wrote: We remember what it was like to be facing liquidation, it's no fun. Though we were told in no uncertain terms that if we did go into liquidation then any new club would need to apply to join C1 like any other new club would



The biggest issue I see is the lack of impartiality of the RFL in this whole process, they can't be impartial as they have a vested interest in Bradford being as strong as possible. I fear the short term plan is setting you up to fail as whatever squad you cobble together will need to win at least 16 games to stand a chance of staying up. That's a tough ask for any normal club, especially so for a brand new club



Good luck in what ever the future brings to rugby in Bradford

No you weren't. Carter said he asked if you went into admin during the off season would you lose your licence. He was told yes you would. Which is what happened to us.We went into admin half way through the season. We lost it for the season after but the other clubs agreed to allow it us for that year when we offered to go without central funding. That was then split over two years i.e. Half and half. Licences were then scrapped.The first time you went into admin you didn't get a points deduction.Either way it doesn't cause you any issues because we aren't in the same league. Get a life.Btw that's aimed at you alone and not the real Wakefield fans. It would be disingenuous of me to call them all trolls like you. Some of them aren't gutter level trolls.