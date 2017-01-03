Smack him Jimmy

Option 3 is sooooooo tempting; but every other club would remind us till we were 6 feet under; so its League 1 with no deduction - that way we might just have a bit of feelgood factor. Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza

I can't work out if the championship on -12 points and forced to start a new club in four weeks is a well thought out Plan B with people already waiting in the wings. Or is just a panic move to try and ensure that that Blackpool rubbish isn't a total disaster, they have a complete fixture calendar and they have someone to rent the ground.



Either way I don't see why any new club should have to be hamstrung in this way (and not allowed to start properly with proper planning behind it from the bottom) just because RFL dug themselves a massive financial hole after their previous shady deals with the shiesters running the club. derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9

The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK Trustafox

Canadian league? 'We've got Alan Carr' Bull Mania

84% of us agree we should be in L1. Maybe we need some more opposition fans to come on here and lecture us for being the RFL's pets etc Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza

Bull Mania wrote: 84% of us agree we should be in L1. Maybe we need some more opposition fans to come on here and lecture us for being the RFL's pets etc



This wouldn't happen if it was Wakefield!!



F u c k ing losers we're not even in the same league as them anymore.

The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK The Devil's Advocate

Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote: This wouldn't happen if it was Wakefield!!



F u c k ing losers we're not even in the same league as them anymore.



You appear to be a tad disingenuous to all Wakefield fans.



You appear to be a tad disingenuous to all Wakefield fans.

I'm a Wakefield fan, o.k. I'm not one of the ultra's, but to target all Wakefield fans is just absurd & for that reason I hope you personally have a crappy nights sleep.





T2 Trainspotting



Twin Peaks



Two out of three ain't bad. Bull Mania

The Devil's Advocate wrote: You appear to be a tad disingenuous to all Wakefield fans.



I'm a Wakefield fan, o.k. I'm not one of the ultra's, but to target all Wakefield fans is just absurd & for that reason I hope you personally have a crappy nights sleep.



Bull Mania wrote: To be fair i think Wakey fans have been pretty decent during our recent plight.



We remember what it was like to be facing liquidation, it's no fun. Though we were told in no uncertain terms that if we did go into liquidation then any new club would need to apply to join C1 like any other new club would



The biggest issue I see is the lack of impartiality of the RFL in this whole process, they can't be impartial as they have a vested interest in Bradford being as strong as possible. I fear the short term plan is setting you up to fail as whatever squad you cobble together will need to win at least 16 games to stand a chance of staying up. That's a tough ask for any normal club, especially so for a brand new club



We remember what it was like to be facing liquidation, it's no fun. Though we were told in no uncertain terms that if we did go into liquidation then any new club would need to apply to join C1 like any other new club would

The biggest issue I see is the lack of impartiality of the RFL in this whole process, they can't be impartial as they have a vested interest in Bradford being as strong as possible. I fear the short term plan is setting you up to fail as whatever squad you cobble together will need to win at least 16 games to stand a chance of staying up. That's a tough ask for any normal club, especially so for a brand new club

Good luck in what ever the future brings to rugby in Bradford

Bull Mania wrote: To be fair i think Wakey fans have been pretty decent during our recent plight.





Some maybe, but some even make me question my allegiances sometimes, but that's another story.



Some maybe, but some even make me question my allegiances sometimes, but that's another story.

(B.T.W. I didn't vote on the "Bulls Fans Only" poll)





T2 Trainspotting



Twin Peaks



Two out of three ain't bad. jsb1990

We should start in League one in my opinion, the twelve point deduction condemns us to relegation anyway, plus I don't see how we will be able to form a new club in the space of a month, signing players, hiring staff etc in a short space of time.

