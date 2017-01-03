WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Just For Bulls Fans

Where Should New Club Start

Championship with 12 points deduction
6
10%
League 1 with no points deduction
47
81%
Super League because RL needs us
5
9%
 
Total votes : 58

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:54 pm
Smack him Jimmy





Option 3 is sooooooo tempting; but every other club would remind us till we were 6 feet under; so its League 1 with no deduction - that way we might just have a bit of feelgood factor.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:34 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza





I can't work out if the championship on -12 points and forced to start a new club in four weeks is a well thought out Plan B with people already waiting in the wings. Or is just a panic move to try and ensure that that Blackpool rubbish isn't a total disaster, they have a complete fixture calendar and they have someone to rent the ground.

Either way I don't see why any new club should have to be hamstrung in this way (and not allowed to start properly with proper planning behind it from the bottom) just because RFL dug themselves a massive financial hole after their previous shady deals with the shiesters running the club.



Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:47 pm
Trustafox





Canadian league?
'We've got Alan Carr'

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:58 pm
Bull Mania





84% of us agree we should be in L1. Maybe we need some more opposition fans to come on here and lecture us for being the RFL's pets etc

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:01 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza





Bull Mania wrote:
84% of us agree we should be in L1. Maybe we need some more opposition fans to come on here and lecture us for being the RFL's pets etc


This wouldn't happen if it was Wakefield!!

F u c k ing losers we're not even in the same league as them anymore.



Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:21 pm
The Devil's Advocate






Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
This wouldn't happen if it was Wakefield!!

F u c k ing losers we're not even in the same league as them anymore.


You appear to be a tad disingenuous to all Wakefield fans.

I'm a Wakefield fan, o.k. I'm not one of the ultra's, but to target all Wakefield fans is just absurd & for that reason I hope you personally have a crappy nights sleep.









Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:27 pm
Bull Mania





The Devil's Advocate wrote:
You appear to be a tad disingenuous to all Wakefield fans.

I'm a Wakefield fan, o.k. I'm not one of the ultra's, but to target all Wakefield fans is just absurd & for that reason I hope you personally have a crappy nights sleep.


To be fair i think Wakey fans have been pretty decent during our recent plight.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:35 am
bentleberry




Bull Mania wrote:
To be fair i think Wakey fans have been pretty decent during our recent plight.


We remember what it was like to be facing liquidation, it's no fun. Though we were told in no uncertain terms that if we did go into liquidation then any new club would need to apply to join C1 like any other new club would

The biggest issue I see is the lack of impartiality of the RFL in this whole process, they can't be impartial as they have a vested interest in Bradford being as strong as possible. I fear the short term plan is setting you up to fail as whatever squad you cobble together will need to win at least 16 games to stand a chance of staying up. That's a tough ask for any normal club, especially so for a brand new club

Good luck in what ever the future brings to rugby in Bradford

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:36 am
The Devil's Advocate






Bull Mania wrote:
To be fair i think Wakey fans have been pretty decent during our recent plight.



Some maybe, but some even make me question my allegiances sometimes, but that's another story.











Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:56 am
jsb1990






We should start in League one in my opinion, the twelve point deduction condemns us to relegation anyway, plus I don't see how we will be able to form a new club in the space of a month, signing players, hiring staff etc in a short space of time.
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Anakin Skywalker, andycapp, bentleberry, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, HiramC, jsb1990, lmw, Morvan, Nozzy, rugbyreddog, Smack him Jimmy, The Devil's Advocate, tikkabull and 223 guests

