Where Should New Club Start

Championship with 12 points deduction
5
15%
League 1 with no points deduction
27
79%
Super League because RL needs us
2
6%
 
Total votes : 34

Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:26 pm
roger daly




Let's have a poll to see where we should start again from, I think we all know where we should be put

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:32 pm
Duckman






As it will get hit by our visitors, I'm stating it here too, league 1 with no points deduction.



Although I was briefly tempted by option 3, just beacuse.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:47 pm
Bulliac






Yes, I had to struggle to get past option 3, but managed to hit League 1 and no deduction!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:55 pm
hindle xiii




NRL.

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:57 pm
Northern Lad






League 1 no deduction

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:37 pm
Ferocious Aardvark






Until there is a new owner and they tell us what their structure will be, notably what youth and senior players we are going to have, there is no point in considering any of this. If we literally start from scratch and all our squads are gone then you should add a "walk away" option as that's what most will do.


Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:46 pm
weighman




Stupid thread !

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:22 pm
roger daly




weighman wrote:
Stupid thread !




Why's that???

Trying to find out what the opinion is amongst us Bulls fans, it's seems like the majority of us think the same

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:29 pm
paulwalker71






League 1 with a 30 point deduction - its only thing that would satisfy some of the people posting in our forum today

Re: Just For Bulls Fans

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:52 pm
bullsonfire




paulwalker71 wrote:
League 1 with a 30 point deduction - its only thing that would satisfy some of the people posting in our forum today


Pennine League at the very least to live within our means.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Users browsing this forum: AJW, amberavenger, Anakin Skywalker, BD20Cougar, Bets'y Bulls, bewaresheep, bitterundtwistedbull, Bob Dylan's Hat, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Branded Bull, brian2, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, bullsonfire, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, coco the fullback, craig hkr, dboy, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, Duckman, dummyrunner, eddievan, eric35, ex Bull Dog, feebleweasel, Fordy, Frosties., fun time frankie, Ginger, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], guess who, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, imwakefieldtillidie, Inoffski1, itsonlyme, jockabull, kapow, karetaker, Kiyan, Lord Magoon, LU2, madasmcmadammcmad2, Marcus Notsquare, martinwildbull, MDF3, Mr Dog, mystic eddie, Nozzy, PAC, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, rambull1967, redeverready, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, simon_tem, St. Enoch, Steeler [Crawler], Stul, Tigerade, tigertot, Tricky2309, vbfg, Viva Tim Street, weighman, wiganermike, wire-quin, wombull, wynford, Yahoo [Bot] and 885 guests

