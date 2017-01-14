Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: Ah, apologies for misunderstanding, I don't know which of that criteria I'd be willing to get rid of.



I'd also imagine that there are a few clubs not currently meeting the criteria would quickly be able to make amendments if they were were told it was you did this or you didn't get SL.



I'll admit that I don't know the answer, I just feel like the current setup isn't conducive to strengthening the game I love.

The only criteria that could be easily passed ( and even then having an end product guarantee is difficult ) is the academy , attendances and stadia issues are not something to be sorted overnightI too admit I don't know the answer , till somebody does I'll just carry on enjoying watching my team whatever competition they are in , providing that structure excites me , franchising doesn't and didn't , I stopped watching when locked out of SL