Franchising doesn't necessarily have to be the same rules as the previous franchising period. So sharing football grounds would be okay, seen as though all shared football grounds are better than 90% built for RL grounds. Maybe LSV and Halliwell Jones as exceptions.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:36 am
atomic wrote:
Didn't the criteria of franchising also include sharing football grounds as being a no no..
Nope
But we're discussing Barrie glass eyes criteria
Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:39 am
Again Barries glass eyes criteria
And yes it's always been acces to a suitable stadium , access being the operative word
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:51 pm
Could I ask then gubrats, which of the criteria put forward would you say should not be the expectation of a fully professional top flight club?
I would perhaps change the wording of the crowd sizes to is it reasonable to expect that a club will be able to attract 7k if in the top flight and competitive. (after all there are extraneous circumstances, but is there the potential for it to happen within a licencing period).
Sat Jan 14, 2017 3:05 pm
You misunderstand me , all of your criteria is fine , in fact its less than we would/should hope for
But we don't reach it currently , so you have 2 choices , reduce your criteria , or don't have franchising , simple really
Sat Jan 14, 2017 4:44 pm
Ah, apologies for misunderstanding, I don't know which of that criteria I'd be willing to get rid of.
I'd also imagine that there are a few clubs not currently meeting the criteria would quickly be able to make amendments if they were were told it was you did this or you didn't get SL.
I'll admit that I don't know the answer, I just feel like the current setup isn't conducive to strengthening the game I love.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 5:01 pm
The only criteria that could be easily passed ( and even then having an end product guarantee is difficult ) is the academy , attendances and stadia issues are not something to be sorted overnight
I too admit I don't know the answer , till somebody does I'll just carry on enjoying watching my team whatever competition they are in , providing that structure excites me , franchising doesn't and didn't , I stopped watching when locked out of SL
Sat Jan 14, 2017 5:30 pm
Was the start of the demise.How far has the sport travelled since that lock down? Did the sport improve in any capacity?
Everything was pointing to feeder clubs too SL,follow the Aussie strategy.Could never happen with heartland clubs still disadvantaged..
As I've stated before,media coverage/money carries the weight,we just have a governing body that can't see any further than Sly and SL.
