SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22067



Your problem is that this hypothetical situation LifeLongHKRFan wasnt treated as a certainty ? fine...



I've said before, it will be brilliant when the game outgrows leeds. When we get to a point where the major European cities are getting 40k a game and Leeds just can't compete I will be the first in line saying lets merge the West Yorkshire clubs and have at least one able to compete. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. Clearwing

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am

Posts: 5568

SmokeyTA wrote: It is unarguable fact that our growth comes from people who aren't currently fans of the game. There are an awful lot of them for us to go at and there are huge rewards if we are successful.



Then why spend the time and suffer the aggravation of trying to persuade clubs to merge? It would actually be simpler to start a new club in an untapped area than it would to sell the merger to existing clubs. Or has that been tried and failed so many times that mergers have become the final chuck of the dice? Then why spend the time and suffer the aggravation of trying to persuade clubs to merge? It would actually be simpler to start a new club in an untapped area than it would to sell the merger to existing clubs. Or has that been tried and failed so many times that mergers have become the final chuck of the dice? "The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin) SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22067

Clearwing wrote: Then why spend the time and suffer the aggravation of trying to persuade clubs to merge? It would actually be simpler to start a new club in an untapped area than it would to sell the merger to existing clubs. Or has that been tried and failed so many times that mergers have become the final chuck of the dice?

I dont think it is an either or situation. Why not have both? I dont think it is an either or situation. Why not have both? http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. GUBRATS

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 748

So it's simple really , when the sport outgrows the club I follow , I'll be happy to continue watching them in a lower tier , if they don't then survive , I'll do like most Bradford fans are suggesting they'll do , not bother with RL any more



But anyway , if the Bradford club disappear , at least the other clubs in Yorkshire , mostly Leeds probably will gain from it , happy days snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22067

GUBRATS wrote: So it's simple really , when the sport outgrows the club I follow , I'll be happy to continue watching them in a lower tier , if they don't then survive , I'll do like most Bradford fans are suggesting they'll do , not bother with RL any more



But anyway , if the Bradford club disappear , at least the other clubs in Yorkshire , mostly Leeds probably will gain from it , happy days In blind idiocy, you have stumbled across the point. The game hasnt outgrown Bradford, The game hasnt moved forward from where Bradford were at all. Bradfords problems arent because they can't keep up with the rate at which the game is moving forward and expanding. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm

Posts: 872

I've put some thought into how I'd do things if I were suddenly put in charge of things. I'm not a business man, and have simply tried to use common sense.



I would return to franchising. I believe this creates the best opportunity to both consolidate existing teams, and grow. I personally believe the current structure creates a lot of uncertainty, which stops top flight clubs from developing talent and encourages championship clubs to mortgage the farm, to borrow a phrase.



I would initially be looking at a 12 team top flight. With all clubs having to reapply for a licence. My criteria for a licence would look something like this:



Does the club posses or have a viable long term option at a suitable playing facility?



Does the club run within its means ie at a profit? If they are a 'sugar daddy' type club,is there a contingency or would they be able to continue to operate should this suddenly change? Basically if is it financially sound.



Does the club attract good gates at home fixtures (minimum 7 thousand plus).



Does the club operate it's own academy? How many academy graduates in the last 5 years (both there and at other clubs) is x percentage of their squad academy graduates.



Is the club involved in the grassroots game?



Is the team competitive on the field.



I'd pick the 12 clubs who fit this bill. I'd run a top 6 playoff system. And play less games, operating a draw like happens in the NRL and NFL (hopefully leaving space for internationals). I'd also look for mid-season internationals as players going on tour leaves others to step up.



Each year or maybe bi-anually If a team in the 'lower league' can reach this standard, then I would look to either expand or replace someone who is perhaps not meeting those standards. (in that sense the top flight is not a closed shop, rather a selective one based on whether teams can operate in or improve the top flight).



I'd also look to raise the salary cap (at least to match inflation since its inception) but lower the overseas quota to 4.



Just my 2 penneth. GUBRATS

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 748

Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: I've put some thought into how I'd do things if I were suddenly put in charge of things. I'm not a business man, and have simply tried to use common sense.



I would return to franchising. I believe this creates the best opportunity to both consolidate existing teams, and grow. I personally believe the current structure creates a lot of uncertainty, which stops top flight clubs from developing talent and encourages championship clubs to mortgage the farm, to borrow a phrase.



I would initially be looking at a 12 team top flight. With all clubs having to reapply for a licence. My criteria for a licence would look something like this:



Does the club posses or have a viable long term option at a suitable playing facility?



Does the club run within its means ie at a profit? If they are a 'sugar daddy' type club,is there a contingency or would they be able to continue to operate should this suddenly change? Basically if is it financially sound.



Does the club attract good gates at home fixtures (minimum 7 thousand plus).



Does the club operate it's own academy? How many academy graduates in the last 5 years (both there and at other clubs) is x percentage of their squad academy graduates.



Is the club involved in the grassroots game?



Is the team competitive on the field.



I'd pick the 12 clubs who fit this bill. I'd run a top 6 playoff system. And play less games, operating a draw like happens in the NRL and NFL (hopefully leaving space for internationals). I'd also look for mid-season internationals as players going on tour leaves others to step up.



Each year or maybe bi-anually If a team in the 'lower league' can reach this standard, then I would look to either expand or replace someone who is perhaps not meeting those standards. (in that sense the top flight is not a closed shop, rather a selective one based on whether teams can operate in or improve the top flight).



I'd also look to raise the salary cap (at least to match inflation since its inception) but lower the overseas quota to 4.



Just my 2 penneth.



So your 12 team SL just became a 6/7 team SL , the Championship would be decent though So your 12 team SL just became a 6/7 team SL , the Championship would be decent though snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm

Posts: 872

GUBRATS wrote: So your 12 team SL just became a 6/7 team SL , the Championship would be decent though



If that's the case then the game is in worse health than I thought, as to me that should be what is required for a professional competition that wants to be sustainable long term.



RLs problem for a long time seems to have been far too much short term thinking.



I also note that when these threads come up, people are always quick to ask (normally asking Leeds or Wigan fans) if your team was going to loose a franchise or merge would you support it?



My answer would be yes, as I am a fan of the game first.



I'd also add than if more clubs were like Leeds or Wigan we wouldn't need to have this conversation. If that's the case then the game is in worse health than I thought, as to me that should be what is required for a professional competition that wants to be sustainable long term.RLs problem for a long time seems to have been far too much short term thinking.I also note that when these threads come up, people are always quick to ask (normally asking Leeds or Wigan fans) if your team was going to loose a franchise or merge would you support it?My answer would be yes, as I am a fan of the game first.I'd also add than if more clubs were like Leeds or Wigan we wouldn't need to have this conversation. GUBRATS

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 748

Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: If that's the case then the game is in worse health than I thought, as to me that should be what is required for a professional competition that wants to be sustainable long term.



RLs problem for a long time seems to have been far too much short term thinking.



I also note that when these threads come up, people are always quick to ask (normally asking Leeds or Wigan fans) if your team was going to loose a franchise or merge would you support it?



My answer would be yes, as I am a fan of the game first.



I'd also add than if more clubs were like Leeds or Wigan we wouldn't need to have this conversation.



You set the criteria , it's not hard to work through it



Leigh fail , crowds and academy

Cas fail , stadium

Wakey fail , stadium and crowds

Salford fail crowds and academy

Giants fail crowds

Widnes ?



As a Leigh fan , if there are/were 12/14 clubs fitting your criteria then I wouldn't really argue , but until then , you'll just have to put up with us You set the criteria , it's not hard to work through itLeigh fail , crowds and academyCas fail , stadiumWakey fail , stadium and crowdsSalford fail crowds and academyGiants fail crowdsWidnes ?As a Leigh fan , if there are/were 12/14 clubs fitting your criteria then I wouldn't really argue , but until then , you'll just have to put up with us snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 2624

GUBRATS wrote: You set the criteria , it's not hard to work through it



Leigh fail , crowds and academy

Cas fail , stadium

Wakey fail , stadium and crowds

Salford fail crowds and academy

Giants fail crowds

Widnes ?



As a Leigh fan , if there are/were 12/14 clubs fitting your criteria then I wouldn't really argue , but until then , you'll just have to put up with us



Didn't the criteria of franchising also include sharing football grounds as being a no no.. Didn't the criteria of franchising also include sharing football grounds as being a no no.. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: JEAN CAPDOUZE, Ste100Centurions and 29 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 1 ... 9 130 posts • Page 13 of 13 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,503,411 586 75,683 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























