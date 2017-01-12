I've put some thought into how I'd do things if I were suddenly put in charge of things. I'm not a business man, and have simply tried to use common sense.



I would return to franchising. I believe this creates the best opportunity to both consolidate existing teams, and grow. I personally believe the current structure creates a lot of uncertainty, which stops top flight clubs from developing talent and encourages championship clubs to mortgage the farm, to borrow a phrase.



I would initially be looking at a 12 team top flight. With all clubs having to reapply for a licence. My criteria for a licence would look something like this:



Does the club posses or have a viable long term option at a suitable playing facility?



Does the club run within its means ie at a profit? If they are a 'sugar daddy' type club,is there a contingency or would they be able to continue to operate should this suddenly change? Basically if is it financially sound.



Does the club attract good gates at home fixtures (minimum 7 thousand plus).



Does the club operate it's own academy? How many academy graduates in the last 5 years (both there and at other clubs) is x percentage of their squad academy graduates.



Is the club involved in the grassroots game?



Is the team competitive on the field.



I'd pick the 12 clubs who fit this bill. I'd run a top 6 playoff system. And play less games, operating a draw like happens in the NRL and NFL (hopefully leaving space for internationals). I'd also look for mid-season internationals as players going on tour leaves others to step up.



Each year or maybe bi-anually If a team in the 'lower league' can reach this standard, then I would look to either expand or replace someone who is perhaps not meeting those standards. (in that sense the top flight is not a closed shop, rather a selective one based on whether teams can operate in or improve the top flight).



I'd also look to raise the salary cap (at least to match inflation since its inception) but lower the overseas quota to 4.



Just my 2 penneth.