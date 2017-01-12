|
Your problem is that this hypothetical situation LifeLongHKRFan wasnt treated as a certainty ? fine...
I've said before, it will be brilliant when the game outgrows leeds. When we get to a point where the major European cities are getting 40k a game and Leeds just can't compete I will be the first in line saying lets merge the West Yorkshire clubs and have at least one able to compete.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:34 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
It is unarguable fact that our growth comes from people who aren't currently fans of the game. There are an awful lot of them for us to go at and there are huge rewards if we are successful.
Then why spend the time and suffer the aggravation of trying to persuade clubs to merge? It would actually be simpler to start a new club in an untapped area than it would to sell the merger to existing clubs. Or has that been tried and failed so many times that mergers have become the final chuck of the dice?
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:41 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Then why spend the time and suffer the aggravation of trying to persuade clubs to merge? It would actually be simpler to start a new club in an untapped area than it would to sell the merger to existing clubs. Or has that been tried and failed so many times that mergers have become the final chuck of the dice?
I dont think it is an either or situation. Why not have both?
Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:14 pm
So it's simple really , when the sport outgrows the club I follow , I'll be happy to continue watching them in a lower tier , if they don't then survive , I'll do like most Bradford fans are suggesting they'll do , not bother with RL any more
But anyway , if the Bradford club disappear , at least the other clubs in Yorkshire , mostly Leeds probably will gain from it , happy days
Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:57 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
So it's simple really , when the sport outgrows the club I follow , I'll be happy to continue watching them in a lower tier , if they don't then survive , I'll do like most Bradford fans are suggesting they'll do , not bother with RL any more
But anyway , if the Bradford club disappear , at least the other clubs in Yorkshire , mostly Leeds probably will gain from it , happy days
In blind idiocy, you have stumbled across the point. The game hasnt outgrown Bradford, The game hasnt moved forward from where Bradford were at all. Bradfords problems arent because they can't keep up with the rate at which the game is moving forward and expanding.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:16 pm
I've put some thought into how I'd do things if I were suddenly put in charge of things. I'm not a business man, and have simply tried to use common sense.
I would return to franchising. I believe this creates the best opportunity to both consolidate existing teams, and grow. I personally believe the current structure creates a lot of uncertainty, which stops top flight clubs from developing talent and encourages championship clubs to mortgage the farm, to borrow a phrase.
I would initially be looking at a 12 team top flight. With all clubs having to reapply for a licence. My criteria for a licence would look something like this:
Does the club posses or have a viable long term option at a suitable playing facility?
Does the club run within its means ie at a profit? If they are a 'sugar daddy' type club,is there a contingency or would they be able to continue to operate should this suddenly change? Basically if is it financially sound.
Does the club attract good gates at home fixtures (minimum 7 thousand plus).
Does the club operate it's own academy? How many academy graduates in the last 5 years (both there and at other clubs) is x percentage of their squad academy graduates.
Is the club involved in the grassroots game?
Is the team competitive on the field.
I'd pick the 12 clubs who fit this bill. I'd run a top 6 playoff system. And play less games, operating a draw like happens in the NRL and NFL (hopefully leaving space for internationals). I'd also look for mid-season internationals as players going on tour leaves others to step up.
Each year or maybe bi-anually If a team in the 'lower league' can reach this standard, then I would look to either expand or replace someone who is perhaps not meeting those standards. (in that sense the top flight is not a closed shop, rather a selective one based on whether teams can operate in or improve the top flight).
I'd also look to raise the salary cap (at least to match inflation since its inception) but lower the overseas quota to 4.
Just my 2 penneth.
Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:42 pm
So your 12 team SL just became a 6/7 team SL , the Championship would be decent though
Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:25 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
So your 12 team SL just became a 6/7 team SL , the Championship would be decent though
If that's the case then the game is in worse health than I thought, as to me that should be what is required for a professional competition that wants to be sustainable long term.
RLs problem for a long time seems to have been far too much short term thinking.
I also note that when these threads come up, people are always quick to ask (normally asking Leeds or Wigan fans) if your team was going to loose a franchise or merge would you support it?
My answer would be yes, as I am a fan of the game first.
I'd also add than if more clubs were like Leeds or Wigan we wouldn't need to have this conversation.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:06 am
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
If that's the case then the game is in worse health than I thought, as to me that should be what is required for a professional competition that wants to be sustainable long term.
RLs problem for a long time seems to have been far too much short term thinking.
I also note that when these threads come up, people are always quick to ask (normally asking Leeds or Wigan fans) if your team was going to loose a franchise or merge would you support it?
My answer would be yes, as I am a fan of the game first.
I'd also add than if more clubs were like Leeds or Wigan we wouldn't need to have this conversation.
You set the criteria , it's not hard to work through it
Leigh fail , crowds and academy
Cas fail , stadium
Wakey fail , stadium and crowds
Salford fail crowds and academy
Giants fail crowds
Widnes ?
As a Leigh fan , if there are/were 12/14 clubs fitting your criteria then I wouldn't really argue , but until then , you'll just have to put up with us
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb