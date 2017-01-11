HXSparky

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm

Posts: 1107



ricardo07 wrote:



A complete re think is required below super league.



Marketing is the key to success, a lesson which I am sure Toronto will excel at this year.

I for one would not begrudge a RL executive earning more than Nigel Wood's salary instead

of trying to recruit top performers on the cheap.



All level's of RL suffer from a lack of media exposure and that should be the number one priority.



I would move mountains to persuade the ITV companies Yorkshire/Border/Granada? to take our product, even if it meant giving it away. Who knows, the Welsh, London and Midlands television companies might follow. A weekly highlights and a grass root section should have widespread appeal.



Similarly could not the big regional newspapers Manchester Evening News/Yorkshire Post be approached to sponsor the league or a cup competition. We need to get more column inches in those papers.



We need to get the game in the media more often in order to keep the fans talking and looking forward to watching their local heroes again. I think that the championship is a much undervalued competition, sadly neglected by the hierarchy at Red Hall.A complete re think is required below super league.Marketing is the key to success, a lesson which I am sure Toronto will excel at this year.I for one would not begrudge a RL executive earning more than Nigel Wood's salary insteadof trying to recruit top performers on the cheap.All level's of RL suffer from a lack of media exposure and that should be the number one priority.I would move mountains to persuade the ITV companies Yorkshire/Border/Granada? to take our product, even if it meant giving it away. Who knows, the Welsh, London and Midlands television companies might follow. A weekly highlights and a grass root section should have widespread appeal.Similarly could not the big regional newspapers Manchester Evening News/Yorkshire Post be approached to sponsor the league or a cup competition. We need to get more column inches in those papers.We need to get the game in the media more often in order to keep the fans talking and looking forward to watching their local heroes again.



To echo Cokey, this post makes a lot of sense (to me, at least). Historically, RL is a local, working man's game, and although it's good to expand, surely we need to keep those foundations solid? To echo Cokey, this post makes a lot of sense (to me, at least). Historically, RL is a local, working man's game, and although it's good to expand, surely we need to keep those foundations solid? mapleyther

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Nov 21, 2002 7:25 pm

Posts: 2298

Location: Toronto (but my heart's in Leigh)

SmokeyTA wrote: im saying they can do what they do at the level they are at. But what they do isnt scale-able.



I agree with you. But there are some Championship clubs that could in theory do what Leigh have done. I am thinking mainly of Halifax - a team that has fallen on hard times but would get the fan base back if they could get sorted. On the other hand, you could argue a club like Salford isn't scalable, despite having a sugar daddy. You just can't ever seeing it get to the next level in terms of support. You have to wonder about Wakefield and Huddersfield after so many years in the top division with all the funding - how far have they progressed?



It will be interesting to see if Leigh can consolidate their position in SL and what happens to their fan base if they do - and will they pick up fringe fans from other local clubs? I agree with you. But there are some Championship clubs that could in theory do what Leigh have done. I am thinking mainly of Halifax - a team that has fallen on hard times but would get the fan base back if they could get sorted. On the other hand, you could argue a club like Salford isn't scalable, despite having a sugar daddy. You just can't ever seeing it get to the next level in terms of support. You have to wonder about Wakefield and Huddersfield after so many years in the top division with all the funding - how far have they progressed?It will be interesting to see if Leigh can consolidate their position in SL and what happens to their fan base if they do - and will they pick up fringe fans from other local clubs? barham red

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am

Posts: 4821

SmokeyTA wrote: You are describing making the game comfortable as it dies because the cure might kill it.



Possibly, but the cure's we are talking about are tantamount to slaughtering a goat and hoping the the gods are favourable to us.



There is no evidence in any modern day sporting context that starting from a failing perspective, destroying what you have and expecting to rise like a phoenix from the flames, could work. The nearest I can think of at the moment is ladies football but in essence that is running off the back of football and is still viewed in limited numbers.



You need to start from a solid base, grow from grass roots and get the kids on board. Even then at best we are a minority sport and always will be, there is no place for RL at the top table once we realise this, accept it and size our sport around this fact we will only damage not cure. Possibly, but the cure's we are talking about are tantamount to slaughtering a goat and hoping the the gods are favourable to us.There is no evidence in any modern day sporting context that starting from a failing perspective, destroying what you have and expecting to rise like a phoenix from the flames, could work. The nearest I can think of at the moment is ladies football but in essence that is running off the back of football and is still viewed in limited numbers.You need to start from a solid base, grow from grass roots and get the kids on board. Even then at best we are a minority sport and always will be, there is no place for RL at the top table once we realise this, accept it and size our sport around this fact we will only damage not cure. barham red

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am

Posts: 4821

mapleyther wrote: It will be interesting to see if Leigh can consolidate their position in SL and what happens to their fan base if they do - and will they pick up fringe fans from other local clubs?



Leigh will have the bad the best chance to reclaim fans both last year and in the early parts of this year, coming from a club that was in this position 10 years ago we saw an initial spike, then if you become an also ran it can get pretty dull and you start to lose more than you gain. Saying that they may kick on again and win something, tough ask though Leigh will have the bad the best chance to reclaim fans both last year and in the early parts of this year, coming from a club that was in this position 10 years ago we saw an initial spike, then if you become an also ran it can get pretty dull and you start to lose more than you gain. Saying that they may kick on again and win something, tough ask though SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22060

barham red wrote: Possibly, but the cure's we are talking about are tantamount to slaughtering a goat and hoping the the gods are favourable to us.



There is no evidence in any modern day sporting context that starting from a failing perspective, destroying what you have and expecting to rise like a phoenix from the flames, could work. The nearest I can think of at the moment is ladies football but in essence that is running off the back of football and is still viewed in limited numbers.



You need to start from a solid base, grow from grass roots and get the kids on board. Even then at best we are a minority sport and always will be, there is no place for RL at the top table once we realise this, accept it and size our sport around this fact we will only damage not cure.

Every example of a sport growing has come from a turning point. A decision to abandon the old ways of doing things and look to a new way. There are many many examples. RU's growth has come from a conscious decision to embrace professionalism and has seen some of the old names fall by the wayside. Darts hs seen huge growth by abandoning the old structure and embracing the PDC structure, NFL literally has a period of its history called the great expansion where teams merged and moved, the NRL fought tooth and nail to keep it a old structures and old fiefdom a but 20 years later has a billion dollars tv contract and an almost carbon copy of the Super League structure they fought so hard against. Even football with its change to the premier league and a deliberate shift from its working class roots to attracting more women and children.



You are right there is no place for us at the top table nobody is going to roll out the red carpet and invite us to it. It's our job to demand one.



You are giving us sure fire recipe for the death of the game. Accepting we are a niche sport and focusing on that niche will leave us focusing on smaller and smaller market and will leave us spiralling. Standing still isn't an option. The world with leave us behind.



It is unarguable fact that our growth comes from people who aren't currently fans of the game. There are an awful lot of them for us to go at and there are huge rewards if we are successful. Every example of a sport growing has come from a turning point. A decision to abandon the old ways of doing things and look to a new way. There are many many examples. RU's growth has come from a conscious decision to embrace professionalism and has seen some of the old names fall by the wayside. Darts hs seen huge growth by abandoning the old structure and embracing the PDC structure, NFL literally has a period of its history called the great expansion where teams merged and moved, the NRL fought tooth and nail to keep it a old structures and old fiefdom a but 20 years later has a billion dollars tv contract and an almost carbon copy of the Super League structure they fought so hard against. Even football with its change to the premier league and a deliberate shift from its working class roots to attracting more women and children.You are right there is no place for us at the top table nobody is going to roll out the red carpet and invite us to it. It's our job to demand one.You are giving us sure fire recipe for the death of the game. Accepting we are a niche sport and focusing on that niche will leave us focusing on smaller and smaller market and will leave us spiralling. Standing still isn't an option. The world with leave us behind.It is unarguable fact that our growth comes from people who aren't currently fans of the game. There are an awful lot of them for us to go at and there are huge rewards if we are successful. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. LifeLongHKRFan

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm

Posts: 1624

SmokeyTA wrote: Every example of a sport growing has come from a turning point. A decision to abandon the old ways of doing things and look to a new way. There are many many examples. RU's growth has come from a conscious decision to embrace professionalism and has seen some of the old names fall by the wayside. Darts hs seen huge growth by abandoning the old structure and embracing the PDC structure, NFL literally has a period of its history called the great expansion where teams merged and moved, the NRL fought tooth and nail to keep it a old structures and old fiefdom a but 20 years later has a billion dollars tv contract and an almost carbon copy of the Super League structure they fought so hard against. Even football with its change to the premier league and a deliberate shift from its working class roots to attracting more women and children.



You are right there is no place for us at the top table nobody is going to roll out the red carpet and invite us to it. It's our job to demand one.



You are giving us sure fire recipe for the death of the game. Accepting we are a niche sport and focusing on that niche will leave us focusing on smaller and smaller market and will leave us spiralling. Standing still isn't an option. The world with leave us behind.



It is unarguable fact that our growth comes from people who aren't currently fans of the game. There are an awful lot of them for us to go at and there are huge rewards if we are successful.



Just a question, but would you still be championing this change if Leeds were to miss out on a franchise? Just a question, but would you still be championing this change if Leeds were to miss out on a franchise? SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22060

LifeLongHKRFan wrote: Just a question, but would you still be championing this change if Leeds were to miss out on a franchise?

I've said before, it would be brilliant if the game outgrew leeds. If we get to a point where the major European cities are getting 40k a game and Leeds just can't compete I would be the first in line saying lets merge the West Yorkshire clubs and have at least one able to compete. I've said before, it would be brilliant if the game outgrew leeds. If we get to a point where the major European cities are getting 40k a game and Leeds just can't compete I would be the first in line saying lets merge the West Yorkshire clubs and have at least one able to compete. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. GUBRATS

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 738

SmokeyTA wrote: I've said before, it would be brilliant if the game outgrew leeds. If we get to a point where the major European cities are getting 40k a game and Leeds just can't compete I would be the first in line saying lets merge the West Yorkshire clubs and have at least one able to compete.



So that's a no then So that's a no then snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22060

GUBRATS wrote: So that's a no then I guess if you had some kind of learning difficulties or struggled with basic language and comprehension it could be read as a no. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Bing [Bot], CM Punk, FarsleySteve, item ardull, Jimmythecuckoo, mailman, NickyKiss, nottinghamtiger, Nozzy, SmokeyTA, spartakmixtapes, WF Rhino, Ziggy Stardust and 195 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 1 ... 8 119 posts • Page 12 of 12 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,502,619 1,897 75,678 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























