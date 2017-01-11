WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:09 pm
ricardo07 wrote:
I think that the championship is a much undervalued competition, sadly neglected by the hierarchy at Red Hall.

A complete re think is required below super league.

Marketing is the key to success, a lesson which I am sure Toronto will excel at this year.
I for one would not begrudge a RL executive earning more than Nigel Wood's salary instead
of trying to recruit top performers on the cheap.

All level's of RL suffer from a lack of media exposure and that should be the number one priority.

I would move mountains to persuade the ITV companies Yorkshire/Border/Granada? to take our product, even if it meant giving it away. Who knows, the Welsh, London and Midlands television companies might follow. A weekly highlights and a grass root section should have widespread appeal.

Similarly could not the big regional newspapers Manchester Evening News/Yorkshire Post be approached to sponsor the league or a cup competition. We need to get more column inches in those papers.

We need to get the game in the media more often in order to keep the fans talking and looking forward to watching their local heroes again. :D :D


To echo Cokey, this post makes a lot of sense (to me, at least). Historically, RL is a local, working man's game, and although it's good to expand, surely we need to keep those foundations solid?

Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:55 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
im saying they can do what they do at the level they are at. But what they do isnt scale-able.


I agree with you. But there are some Championship clubs that could in theory do what Leigh have done. I am thinking mainly of Halifax - a team that has fallen on hard times but would get the fan base back if they could get sorted. On the other hand, you could argue a club like Salford isn't scalable, despite having a sugar daddy. You just can't ever seeing it get to the next level in terms of support. You have to wonder about Wakefield and Huddersfield after so many years in the top division with all the funding - how far have they progressed?

It will be interesting to see if Leigh can consolidate their position in SL and what happens to their fan base if they do - and will they pick up fringe fans from other local clubs?

Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:01 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
You are describing making the game comfortable as it dies because the cure might kill it.


Possibly, but the cure's we are talking about are tantamount to slaughtering a goat and hoping the the gods are favourable to us.

There is no evidence in any modern day sporting context that starting from a failing perspective, destroying what you have and expecting to rise like a phoenix from the flames, could work. The nearest I can think of at the moment is ladies football but in essence that is running off the back of football and is still viewed in limited numbers.

You need to start from a solid base, grow from grass roots and get the kids on board. Even then at best we are a minority sport and always will be, there is no place for RL at the top table once we realise this, accept it and size our sport around this fact we will only damage not cure.

Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:05 am
mapleyther wrote:
It will be interesting to see if Leigh can consolidate their position in SL and what happens to their fan base if they do - and will they pick up fringe fans from other local clubs?


Leigh will have the bad the best chance to reclaim fans both last year and in the early parts of this year, coming from a club that was in this position 10 years ago we saw an initial spike, then if you become an also ran it can get pretty dull and you start to lose more than you gain. Saying that they may kick on again and win something, tough ask though
