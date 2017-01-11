ricardo07 wrote:
I think that the championship is a much undervalued competition, sadly neglected by the hierarchy at Red Hall.
A complete re think is required below super league.
Marketing is the key to success, a lesson which I am sure Toronto will excel at this year.
I for one would not begrudge a RL executive earning more than Nigel Wood's salary instead
of trying to recruit top performers on the cheap.
All level's of RL suffer from a lack of media exposure and that should be the number one priority.
I would move mountains to persuade the ITV companies Yorkshire/Border/Granada? to take our product, even if it meant giving it away. Who knows, the Welsh, London and Midlands television companies might follow. A weekly highlights and a grass root section should have widespread appeal.
Similarly could not the big regional newspapers Manchester Evening News/Yorkshire Post be approached to sponsor the league or a cup competition. We need to get more column inches in those papers.
We need to get the game in the media more often in order to keep the fans talking and looking forward to watching their local heroes again.
To echo Cokey, this post makes a lot of sense (to me, at least). Historically, RL is a local, working man's game, and although it's good to expand, surely we need to keep those foundations solid?