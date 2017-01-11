SmokeyTA wrote: im saying they can do what they do at the level they are at. But what they do isnt scale-able.

I agree with you. But there are some Championship clubs that could in theory do what Leigh have done. I am thinking mainly of Halifax - a team that has fallen on hard times but would get the fan base back if they could get sorted. On the other hand, you could argue a club like Salford isn't scalable, despite having a sugar daddy. You just can't ever seeing it get to the next level in terms of support. You have to wonder about Wakefield and Huddersfield after so many years in the top division with all the funding - how far have they progressed?It will be interesting to see if Leigh can consolidate their position in SL and what happens to their fan base if they do - and will they pick up fringe fans from other local clubs?