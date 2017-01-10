SmokeyTA wrote: Why?

The point is, should you smash 2 clubs and start again in the HOPE of creating something bigger/better.There is little desire for merger between Wakefield and Castleford, with the position of the fans more entrenched than ever before and ironically, this is partly as a result of the franchise experiment when it appeared that one or other of these clubs would fail to make the cut plus, the long standing battle to move to new stadia.Many fans of these two clubs would not wish to follow a merged club and while this would possibly change over a long period of time, there would be a risk of killing off 2 SL clubs to create something smaller, which would be a backward step.Again, the involvement of the WMDC council leader, who seems to champion anything Castleford and be less than helpful towards Wakefield's plight is another reason why a merger just wouldn't work.