Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Teams as in anyone who didn't get a franchise/license to play in the new SL.
I never said I would be happy. I'm a more than confident that should that situation arise, Bradford would get a franchise. I was using us as an example. And in that situation (Bradford not getting a franchise to be in SL) then we would be one of the Champ clubs, having to build off the field in order to apply for a franchise in the future (ala NRL, Melbourne, Gold Coast).
Ah , so it's the I want franchises , as long as my club gets one ?
You seriously think Bradford , the club that has gone into admin twice while under franchising in SL would get another ?
You seriously think Bradford , the club that has gone into admin after 2 years in the Championship would be able to build off field to get a SL franchise ?
You presume far too much my friend
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:11 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
I'm sure that he can answer for himself but, the people who suggest some of the mergers just haven't got a clue about the rivalries that exist between the clubs that they want to force together.
Perhaps if Bradford merge with Leeds, that would be one less problem ??
Can you imagine FC and KR merging or Warrington and Widnes ??
Get a grip.
The thing is a merger isn't necessarily about those who are already diehards. It's about the far larger amount of people who aren't fans of the game or who are casual or more apathetic towards it. In that context the rivalries are pretty irrelevant.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:31 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
The thing is a merger isn't necessarily about those who are already diehards. It's about the far larger amount of people who aren't fans of the game or who are casual or more apathetic towards it. In that context the rivalries are pretty irrelevant.
If the current clubs with average/poor support can't attract new fans, then a mergerd club with no support (and there will be no support) has no chance.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:35 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Out of curiosity why do you think it's bollox?
Because no one would support or identify with a merged club. You might have the odd few go down for their RL fix.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:38 pm
Willzay wrote:
If the current clubs with average/poor support can't attract new fans, then a mergerd club with no support (and there will be no support) has no chance.
Why?
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:05 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Ah , so it's the I want franchises , as long as my club gets one ?
You seriously think Bradford , the club that has gone into admin twice while under franchising in SL would get another ?
You seriously think Bradford , the club that has gone into admin after 2 years in the Championship would be able to build off field to get a SL franchise ?
You presume far too much my friend
So taking what I have said out of context......to make things absolutely clear for you.........
In a franchise system, I would be more than confident of Bradford securing a license. However if we did not get one (providing the criteria was fair and we didn't match it) then I would take it on the chin. We haven't been in the SL for 2 years and yet I still tune in each week as I love the sport. However for the game to grow and be sustainable, I strongly believe my idea would work (ie. Franchising/merges). Everyone has an opinion which is fine.
For the record I was one person who wanted Leigh to get a licence in the last franchising period as at the time I felt they deserved it more than Wakey, Cas, Widnes, Crusaders and to an extent ourselves.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:35 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
For the record I was one person who wanted Leigh to get a licence in the last franchising period as at the time I felt they deserved it more than Wakey, Cas, Widnes, Crusaders and to an extent ourselves.
They deserved it more did they? Ha! http://www.leighjournal.co.uk/sport/lei ... e/?ref=rss
They were doing even worse than the teams you mentioned during the last franchising period.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:40 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
I'm sure that he can answer for himself but, the people who suggest some of the mergers just haven't got a clue about the rivalries that exist between the clubs that they want to force together.Perhaps if Bradford merge with Leeds, that would be one less problem ??
Can you imagine FC and KR merging or Warrington and Widnes ??
Get a grip.
On the contrary I am fully aware of rivalries. Sometimes (and very rarely) the game needs to put aside these rivalries in order to grow. The underlined part of your quote is clearly a dig. My support of Bradford aside, on paper those two clubs have both been massive in RL especially Leeds who have been fantastic from 2003 to the present and have been highly consistent with crowds, results, youth production and finances. Bradford have only failed in finances really. Under the new franchise system this wouldn't happen to any club.
The mergers were a suggestion based on geographical location. For example, Cumbria is supposed to be a hotbed for RL. Yet excluding Workington's appearance in early SL the Cumbrian teams have been poor. So a merge between the Cumbrian teams to pool their resources and have first refusal on Cumbria born players. Install a good youth set up and this cumbrian side could be producing quality on a regular basis. That team would be worthy of SL, then a Championship club would be established where players who don't make the cut can go play in order to impress to try get another chance.
Ironically you say can I imagine FC and KR merging and Warrington and Widnes. Maybe not. FC and KR are 50 miles away from any other team. RL is pretty much the main sport there even though they have a Premier League team. They have already merged their academy though which is one step towards my vision? Funnily enough I bet fans 'couldn't see' the North Sydney Bears and Manly merging.....yet they did.
I know the RFL are slowly killing the game here but the fans are partially to blame too for not trying new things, shooting down ideas because they don't like change or it doesn't suit them.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:47 pm
Well, would a merged club of Wakey, Fev and Cas pull in punters from not only from that area but from the rest of Yorkshire? No - there'd be a lack of identification and that's a big reason why people support who they support.
There'd be too many problems with mergers that it would be too much hassle anyway.
Tue Jan 10, 2017 12:00 am
The only positive at that time was the LSV , which the RFL refused to acknowledge as existing , requesting we resubmit our application with Hilton Park as our home , the LSV stadium was 85% complete at the time and Nigel had recently had a tour round it
Leigh , a franchise ? , no chance
