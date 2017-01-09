wrencat1873 wrote:

Perhaps if Bradford merge with Leeds, that would be one less problem ??



Can you imagine FC and KR merging or Warrington and Widnes ??



Get a grip. I'm sure that he can answer for himself but, the people who suggest some of the mergers just haven't got a clue about the rivalries that exist between the clubs that they want to force together.Can you imagine FC and KR merging or Warrington and Widnes ??Get a grip.

On the contrary I am fully aware of rivalries. Sometimes (and very rarely) the game needs to put aside these rivalries in order to grow. The underlined part of your quote is clearly a dig. My support of Bradford aside, on paper those two clubs have both been massive in RL especially Leeds who have been fantastic from 2003 to the present and have been highly consistent with crowds, results, youth production and finances. Bradford have only failed in finances really. Under the new franchise system this wouldn't happen to any club.The mergers were a suggestion based on geographical location. For example, Cumbria is supposed to be a hotbed for RL. Yet excluding Workington's appearance in early SL the Cumbrian teams have been poor. So a merge between the Cumbrian teams to pool their resources and have first refusal on Cumbria born players. Install a good youth set up and this cumbrian side could be producing quality on a regular basis. That team would be worthy of SL, then a Championship club would be established where players who don't make the cut can go play in order to impress to try get another chance.Ironically you say can I imagine FC and KR merging and Warrington and Widnes. Maybe not. FC and KR are 50 miles away from any other team. RL is pretty much the main sport there even though they have a Premier League team. They have already merged their academy though which is one step towards my vision? Funnily enough I bet fans 'couldn't see' the North Sydney Bears and Manly merging.....yet they did.I know the RFL are slowly killing the game here but the fans are partially to blame too for not trying new things, shooting down ideas because they don't like change or it doesn't suit them.