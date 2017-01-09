GUBRATS wrote: Ah , so it's the I want franchises , as long as my club gets one ?



You seriously think Bradford , the club that has gone into admin twice while under franchising in SL would get another ?



You seriously think Bradford , the club that has gone into admin after 2 years in the Championship would be able to build off field to get a SL franchise ?



You presume far too much my friend

So taking what I have said out of context......to make things absolutely clear for you.........In a franchise system, I would be more than confident of Bradford securing a license. However if we did not get one (providing the criteria was fair and we didn't match it) then I would take it on the chin. We haven't been in the SL for 2 years and yet I still tune in each week as I love the sport. However for the game to grow and be sustainable, I strongly believe my idea would work (ie. Franchising/merges). Everyone has an opinion which is fine.For the record I was one person who wanted Leigh to get a licence in the last franchising period as at the time I felt they deserved it more than Wakey, Cas, Widnes, Crusaders and to an extent ourselves.