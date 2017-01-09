Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Teams as in anyone who didn't get a franchise/license to play in the new SL.
I never said I would be happy. I'm a more than confident that should that situation arise, Bradford would get a franchise. I was using us as an example. And in that situation (Bradford not getting a franchise to be in SL) then we would be one of the Champ clubs, having to build off the field in order to apply for a franchise in the future (ala NRL, Melbourne, Gold Coast).
Ah , so it's the I want franchises , as long as my club gets one ?
You seriously think Bradford , the club that has gone into admin twice while under franchising in SL would get another ?
You seriously think Bradford , the club that has gone into admin after 2 years in the Championship would be able to build off field to get a SL franchise ?
You presume far too much my friend