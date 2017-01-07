What I've observed is that most fans are very supportive of franchising... until their team doesn't have one...
Wholesale change of the structure of RL might work (if there was enough cash sloshing around), but at the moment it's foundations are built on long-standing affiliations to "home" clubs that go back many years (40+ in my case). A real catch-22 situation in many ways?
The Championship has certainly got more competitive over the last few years, and the entertainment can be very good. IMO last season saw a dip in entertainment value, possibly because coaches are following more "scientific" methods to win games rather than entertain.
Mostly, fans want their team to win, but not far behind, they want them to do it with some style. Defensive lapses can be excused if they excel with ball in hand.
To answer the op, of course the Championship is sustainable, and there should be a viable and achievable route through to SL, but the RFL need to work much harder to calibrate funding correctly across the board. Btw, afaik, Championship clubs got £0 from the Premier Sports games (previous seasons) and £0 from the middle-8's in terms of TV money.