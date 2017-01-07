HXSparky wrote: What I've observed is that most fans are very supportive of franchising... until their team doesn't have one...

HXSparky wrote: Wholesale change of the structure of RL might work (if there was enough cash sloshing around), but at the moment it's foundations are built on long-standing affiliations to "home" clubs that go back many years (40+ in my case). A real catch-22 situation in many ways?

HXSparky wrote: The Championship has certainly got more competitive over the last few years, and the entertainment can be very good. IMO last season saw a dip in entertainment value, possibly because coaches are following more "scientific" methods to win games rather than entertain.

HXSparky wrote: To answer the op, of course the Championship is sustainable, and there should be a viable and achievable route through to SL, but the RFL need to work much harder to calibrate funding correctly across the board.

HXSparky wrote: Btw, afaik, Championship clubs got £0 from the Premier Sports games (previous seasons) and £0 from the middle-8's in terms of TV money.

Agreed. As a fan I would be gutted if Bradford didn't get a franchise. But if it was better for the game in general then teams would unfortunately have to accept that they wouldn't get a franchise. Especially the Cumbria clubs. One strong SL Cumbria side is surely better competitivley and financially than 3 part-time teams who won't win anything?Again, I would agree. I'd personally argue that we'd need to get one 'big' club in a high catchment area. If that meant Wakefield and Cas merging to form an SL club with Fev being the designated Champ team. Or Fev merging with Cas or Wakey. It would mean teams losing identity and this notion of 'history' but it didn't do the NRL any harm so maybe we need this to happen?I love the Championship! Watched it on TV when it was on Thursdays! And since being relegated I have seen nothing but improvement in lower league teams. Having a strong Leigh and Bradford in 2015 was class. However I would like to see the likes of Fax, Batley etc being able to compete with the SL clubs. It seemed that only Leigh (2015 and 2016) and Bradford (2015) could do that.It's not sustainable really. There's like 2-3 teams there who can realistically do anything. The crowds are poor unless you count good away followings from Leigh and Bradford. If funding were to be increased and distributed well over the Championship it could be a great competition indeed!That's disgusting if true. Top 4 should get on par TV money with the bottom 4 SL clubs. Daft thing is, if Champ teams recieved money and were shown on TV then the broadcaster would be showing some good old fashioned RL, also more open at times than SL games.