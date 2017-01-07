I think in order to promote a sustainable game as a whole, we need a main league with 12 teams to start off with (NRL like) with no promotion/relegation. All full time, with catchment areas. So for example:



Leeds recruits players from Leeds.

Wigan from Wigan.

Castleford from Castleford etc.



Introduce one Cumbria team, they have first refusal on players from Cumbria. Catalan have first refusal on French players etc. Clubs have a salary cap, a TV deal (big as it will be the premier competition). All the main stars of RL in this country will be in this comp.



Other clubs outside this 12 will compete in the Champ. Their choice to be FT or PT. Must run a sustainable business model (spend 50-60% of income). Smaller TV deal like the Intrust Cup in Aus but all clubs in this league get a share. However any of these teams can apply for SL as an expansion to that league (like Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm etc).



I know some clubs will have issues with this in the Champ (your Halifaxs, Fevs, Sheffs, etc) however realistically none of these will be able to compete in SL as the game is at the moment. The above will allow teams to get finances in order as teams won't overspend chasing a pipeline dream (promotion) and allows them to build off the field in order to apply for a franchise.