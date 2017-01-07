WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:32 pm
So which 2 nd tier Aussie team sells 6,000 + season tickets to fans that attend every game ?
Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:05 pm
Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:12 pm
I think in order to promote a sustainable game as a whole, we need a main league with 12 teams to start off with (NRL like) with no promotion/relegation. All full time, with catchment areas. So for example:

Leeds recruits players from Leeds.
Wigan from Wigan.
Castleford from Castleford etc.

Introduce one Cumbria team, they have first refusal on players from Cumbria. Catalan have first refusal on French players etc. Clubs have a salary cap, a TV deal (big as it will be the premier competition). All the main stars of RL in this country will be in this comp.

Other clubs outside this 12 will compete in the Champ. Their choice to be FT or PT. Must run a sustainable business model (spend 50-60% of income). Smaller TV deal like the Intrust Cup in Aus but all clubs in this league get a share. However any of these teams can apply for SL as an expansion to that league (like Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm etc).

I know some clubs will have issues with this in the Champ (your Halifaxs, Fevs, Sheffs, etc) however realistically none of these will be able to compete in SL as the game is at the moment. The above will allow teams to get finances in order as teams won't overspend chasing a pipeline dream (promotion) and allows them to build off the field in order to apply for a franchise.
Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:57 pm
What I've observed is that most fans are very supportive of franchising... until their team doesn't have one...

Wholesale change of the structure of RL might work (if there was enough cash sloshing around), but at the moment it's foundations are built on long-standing affiliations to "home" clubs that go back many years (40+ in my case). A real catch-22 situation in many ways?

The Championship has certainly got more competitive over the last few years, and the entertainment can be very good. IMO last season saw a dip in entertainment value, possibly because coaches are following more "scientific" methods to win games rather than entertain.

Mostly, fans want their team to win, but not far behind, they want them to do it with some style. Defensive lapses can be excused if they excel with ball in hand.

To answer the op, of course the Championship is sustainable, and there should be a viable and achievable route through to SL, but the RFL need to work much harder to calibrate funding correctly across the board. Btw, afaik, Championship clubs got £0 from the Premier Sports games (previous seasons) and £0 from the middle-8's in terms of TV money.
