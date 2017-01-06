|
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I am to a certain extent, suggesting you 'scrap the lot' all current SL teams would be forced to resubmit their application of membership, and would be held to the same standard as those currently outside the top flight wanting in.
NO , you've missed my point , NO current teams would re submit , no Leeds , no Wigan , no Saints , no Warrington , no Hull
East and west Yorkshire , one playing out of Elland Rd , Headingley , new Cas stadium , Huddersfield , one playing out of KC , Sheffield , Doncaster
East and west Lancashire
All current teams , ALL current teams in the 2 nd tier playing in 2/3 regional competitions part time
That is proper franchising/licencing
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:27 pm
All fantastic home games for us Toronto, Catalan , Tolouse , London . Throw in Salford and you have 5 games with no travelling fans so no atmosphere . If it ever happens then God help us .
American football seem to cope amongst other sports
Mac out!
Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:44 pm
ploinerrhino wrote:
All fantastic home games for us Toronto, Catalan , Tolouse , London . Throw in Salford and you have 5 games with no travelling fans so no atmosphere . If it ever happens then God help us .
No because it wouldn't be ' You ' , it wouldn't be Leeds , it'd be West Yorkshire , playing out of Elland Rd ,Huddersfield and a new stadium at Glasshoughton , so with all Leeds current fans , along with Hudds,Fax,Wakey,Dewsbury,Batley,Fev,Cas,Bradford,Keighley the atmosphere will be fine , don't you think ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:09 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
No because it wouldn't be ' You ' , it wouldn't be Leeds , it'd be West Yorkshire , playing out of Elland Rd ,Huddersfield and a new stadium at Glasshoughton , so with all Leeds current fans , along with Hudds,Fax,Wakey,Dewsbury,Batley,Fev,Cas,Bradford,Keighley the atmosphere will be fine , don't you think ?
In Union, Wasps re located from London to Coventry and are getting crowds of 16/17,000.
It's all down to good exposure and clever marketing.
Perhaps we should do a deal where they (Union) get to keep Solomona for nowt and they lend us some marketing expertise on how to develop our game
GUBRATS wrote:
NO , you've missed my point , NO current teams would re submit , no Leeds , no Wigan , no Saints , no Warrington , no Hull
East and west Yorkshire , one playing out of Elland Rd , Headingley , new Cas stadium , Huddersfield , one playing out of KC , Sheffield , Doncaster
East and west Lancashire
All current teams , ALL current teams in the 2 nd tier playing in 2/3 regional competitions part time
That is proper franchising/licencing
Forgive my ignorance, but I seem to be missing the point again.
Both the NRL and the NFL operate a franchising system that contains members of former leagues, (the colts for example in the NFL). They also are teams found in cities rather than a generic region, look at the amount of Sydney teams in the NRL.
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Forgive my ignorance, but I seem to be missing the point again.
Both the NRL and the NFL operate a franchising system that contains members of former leagues, (the colts for example in the NFL). They also are teams found in cities rather than a generic region, look at the amount of Sydney teams in the NRL.
Look at the ' Super Rugby ' system for true franchising and expansion
So all supporters then follow their choice ( usually their regional franchisee ) and their original local team as well if they want
That'd work don't you think ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:29 pm
Super Rugby with the Melbourne Rebels?
We all know how much Starbug loves a false dichotomy and a straw man, i dread to think how excited he is about offering the false choice between P+R or a system that nobody suggested and doesnt exist.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:34 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Super Rugby with the Melbourne Rebels?
We all know how much Starbug loves a false dichotomy and a straw man, i dread to think how excited he is about offering the false choice between P+R or a system that nobody suggested and doesnt exist.
Bog off , nobodys interested
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:44 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Bog off , nobodys interested
Well, they are queuing around the block to read you being wrong about how competitions work!
You could just admit, that even in the arbitrarily narrow parameters you set, you were wrong.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
