GUBRATS wrote: NO , you've missed my point , NO current teams would re submit , no Leeds , no Wigan , no Saints , no Warrington , no Hull



East and west Yorkshire , one playing out of Elland Rd , Headingley , new Cas stadium , Huddersfield , one playing out of KC , Sheffield , Doncaster



East and west Lancashire



All current teams , ALL current teams in the 2 nd tier playing in 2/3 regional competitions part time



That is proper franchising/licencing

Forgive my ignorance, but I seem to be missing the point again.Both the NRL and the NFL operate a franchising system that contains members of former leagues, (the colts for example in the NFL). They also are teams found in cities rather than a generic region, look at the amount of Sydney teams in the NRL.