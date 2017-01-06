SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22044



jools wrote: I agree. They've made assumptions about winning. The Bulls banked on getting into SL 2015 and failed, at that point they should have gone part time- they didn't-they banked in doing it again 2016 they then failed to even make the top4 in 2016- they had probably factored in prize money and gambled badly.

OK so Bradford 2015 don't go in to SL. They go part-time. Cut their wages bill by 600/700k. Then what? They lose 2k fans per week? Over 13 games that's what 390k in ticket sales? Plus another 100/150k in match day sales. So that's 540k in income they have lost. Then there are sponsors, hugely profitable corporate sales are harder to make, less merchandise is sold. Then less prize money a drop of what 500k?



So Bradford's 'cutting their cloth' and removing 700k from their wages bill loses them 1m in income plus lower merchandise sales, corporate sales and sponsorship. OK so Bradford 2015 don't go in to SL. They go part-time. Cut their wages bill by 600/700k. Then what? They lose 2k fans per week? Over 13 games that's what 390k in ticket sales? Plus another 100/150k in match day sales. So that's 540k in income they have lost. Then there are sponsors, hugely profitable corporate sales are harder to make, less merchandise is sold. Then less prize money a drop of what 500k?So Bradford's 'cutting their cloth' and removing 700k from their wages bill loses them 1m in income plus lower merchandise sales, corporate sales and sponsorship. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7263

Trustafox wrote: I think if they finished top 4 (very possible) and made it to million pound game (less likely), you might find they have some desire to play in super league.



You mean like last season, when they made the middle 8's.

There is certainly a difference in how certain clubs approached the Middle 8's.

Leigh threw all they had at getting promoted and it worked but, for the other Championship clubs, it was more a case of trying to win as many games as they could but, not risking everything in trying to get promoted.

In the previous season, Bradford "had" to succeed and fell at the last hurdle and Leigh also threw plenty at the Qualifiers and failed spectacularly.

Having said that, Leigh clearly learned from the experience.

In the coming season, one would expect KR to throw the kitchen sink at making a quick return and with the commitment shown by the club, the players and the fans, they will be serious contenders to bounce straight back and this time around, Toulouse may be up there, along with Fev, London and Fax.

The top half of the Championship will be really tough but, should provide plenty of decent games. You mean like last season, when they made the middle 8's.There is certainly a difference in how certain clubs approached the Middle 8's.Leigh threw all they had at getting promoted and it worked but, for the other Championship clubs, it was more a case of trying to win as many games as they could but, not risking everything in trying to get promoted.In the previous season, Bradford "had" to succeed and fell at the last hurdle and Leigh also threw plenty at the Qualifiers and failed spectacularly.Having said that, Leigh clearly learned from the experience.In the coming season, one would expect KR to throw the kitchen sink at making a quick return and with the commitment shown by the club, the players and the fans, they will be serious contenders to bounce straight back and this time around, Toulouse may be up there, along with Fev, London and Fax.The top half of the Championship will be really tough but, should provide plenty of decent games. Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm

Posts: 864

GUBRATS wrote: Been there done that , didn't work



You either have an on field system of promotion and relegation or you scrap the lot and start again , 2 Yorkshire clubs , 2 Lancashire clubs , various others around the country



All current clubs play in Championship feeding into those clubs



I am to a certain extent, suggesting you 'scrap the lot' all current SL teams would be forced to resubmit their application of membership, and would be held to the same standard as those currently outside the top flight wanting in..



If this means going down to less teams in the short term, it might be what is needed, and at least everyone would know we mean business. Would take some balls though.



In terms of lesser teams working as feeder clubs I've long been an advocate, it should run like the NRL run there's. To a certain extent I think we attempted this, Leeds even had some success out of it with the likes of Keinhorst, but as usual some clubs suggest there heels in, others half a*sed it and it largely has been forgotten. I am to a certain extent, suggesting you 'scrap the lot' all current SL teams would be forced to resubmit their application of membership, and would be held to the same standard as those currently outside the top flight wanting in..If this means going down to less teams in the short term, it might be what is needed, and at least everyone would know we mean business. Would take some balls though.In terms of lesser teams working as feeder clubs I've long been an advocate, it should run like the NRL run there's. To a certain extent I think we attempted this, Leeds even had some success out of it with the likes of Keinhorst, but as usual some clubs suggest there heels in, others half a*sed it and it largely has been forgotten. wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7263

Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: I am to a certain extent, suggesting you 'scrap the lot' all current SL teams would be forced to resubmit their application of membership, and would be held to the same standard as those currently outside the top flight wanting in..



If this means going down to less teams in the short term, it might be what is needed, and at least everyone would know we mean business. Would take some balls though.



In terms of lesser teams working as feeder clubs I've long been an advocate, it should run like the NRL run there's. To a certain extent I think we attempted this, Leeds even had some success out of it with the likes of Keinhorst, but as usual some clubs suggest there heels in, others half a*sed it and it largely has been forgotten.



Just out of interest, what do you think the make up of this league may look like and if you think that maybe Toulouse and a couple of North American clubs may make the grade, what then.



I've been banging on for some time now that our sport should have a medium and long term plan as to where the sport should be aiming and the bottom line in (a bit like Brexit ), there is no plan.

At least no plan means that we can not fail but, not failing is a long way, in the wrong direction, to succeeding.



IF there was a magic wand there would be a couple of clubs in each county in England, together with a Scottish, Irish and Welsh League plus a strong independent competition n France and North America (plu, every other nation in the world.



However, that is clearly not going to happen.



Therefore we are left with trying to spread the game from it's roots (in the North of England) but, there is no real desire for this to happen.

If there was, London would be "made" successful, with dispensation on the cap and financial support and we would possible have helped the liks of Sheffield and maybe Nottingham plus of course, The Crusaders, all of whom are now barely surviving in the lower leagues or, in the case of Nottingham, not at all .



This seems to demonstrate, that we dont want this to happen and that expansion and success will just happen by itself, which, clearly, it wont. Just out of interest, what do you think the make up of this league may look like and if you think that maybe Toulouse and a couple of North American clubs may make the grade, what then.I've been banging on for some time now that our sport should have a medium and long term plan as to where the sport should be aiming and the bottom line in (a bit like Brexit), there is no plan.At least no plan means that we can not fail but, not failing is a long way, in the wrong direction, to succeeding.IF there was a magic wand there would be a couple of clubs in each county in England, together with a Scottish, Irish and Welsh League plus a strong independent competition n France and North America (plu, every other nation in the world.However, that is clearly not going to happen.Therefore we are left with trying to spread the game from it's roots (in the North of England) but, there is no real desire for this to happen.If there was, London would be "made" successful, with dispensation on the cap and financial support and we would possible have helped the liks of Sheffield and maybe Nottingham plus of course, The Crusaders, all of whom are now barely surviving in the lower leagues or, in the case of Nottingham, not at all .This seems to demonstrate, that we dont want this to happen and that expansion and success will just happen by itself, which, clearly, it wont. Cokey

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm

Posts: 1878

Location: LEYTH

wrencat1873 wrote: You mean like last season, when they made the middle 8's.

There is certainly a difference in how certain clubs approached the Middle 8's.

Leigh threw all they had at getting promoted and it worked but, for the other Championship clubs, it was more a case of trying to win as many games as they could but, not risking everything in trying to get promoted.

In the previous season, Bradford "had" to succeed and fell at the last hurdle and Leigh also threw plenty at the Qualifiers and failed spectacularly.

Having said that, Leigh clearly learned from the experience.

In the coming season, one would expect KR to throw the kitchen sink at making a quick return and with the commitment shown by the club, the players and the fans, they will be serious contenders to bounce straight back and this time around, Toulouse may be up there, along with Fev, London and Fax.

The top half of the Championship will be really tough but, should provide plenty of decent games.





Good post that. Good post that. You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.

If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?

Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )

I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )

"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )

Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )

If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx) DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 1592

wrencat1873 wrote:



I've been banging on for some time now that our sport should have a medium and long term plan as to where the sport should be aiming and the bottom line in (a bit like Brexit ), there is no plan.

At least no plan means that we can not fail but, not failing is a long way, in the wrong direction, to succeeding.



IF there was a magic wand there would be a couple of clubs in each county in England, together with a Scottish, Irish and Welsh League plus a strong independent competition n France and North America (plu, every other nation in the world.



However, that is clearly not going to happen.



Therefore we are left with trying to spread the game from it's roots (in the North of England) but, there is no real desire for this to happen.

If there was, London would be "made" successful, with dispensation on the cap and financial support and we would possible have helped the liks of Sheffield and maybe Nottingham plus of course, The Crusaders, all of whom are now barely surviving in the lower leagues or, in the case of Nottingham, not at all .



This seems to demonstrate, that we dont want this to happen and that expansion and success will just happen by itself, which, clearly, it wont. Just out of interest, what do you think the make up of this league may look like and if you think that maybe Toulouse and a couple of North American clubs may make the grade, what then.I've been banging on for some time now that our sport should have a medium and long term plan as to where the sport should be aiming and the bottom line in (a bit like Brexit), there is no plan.At least no plan means that we can not fail but, not failing is a long way, in the wrong direction, to succeeding.IF there was a magic wand there would be a couple of clubs in each county in England, together with a Scottish, Irish and Welsh League plus a strong independent competition n France and North America (plu, every other nation in the world.However, that is clearly not going to happen.Therefore we are left with trying to spread the game from it's roots (in the North of England) but, there is no real desire for this to happen.If there was, London would be "made" successful, with dispensation on the cap and financial support and we would possible have helped the liks of Sheffield and maybe Nottingham plus of course, The Crusaders, all of whom are now barely surviving in the lower leagues or, in the case of Nottingham, not at all .This seems to demonstrate, that we dont want this to happen and that expansion and success will just happen by itself, which, clearly, it wont.



It seems like the plan for expansion is to let clubs grow organically, starting in League 1, with the cream eventually rising to the top.



The problem RL faces, is that there's not really any money in the pot to really get behind an "expansion" club, coupled with a massive lack of expertise in the RFL on how to increase revenue steams. Plus, you can't really back an expansion side with cap exemptions or financial support without a Franchising system (E.g. Melbourne in the NRL), or the RL Dinosaur crew kicking off. It seems like the plan for expansion is to let clubs grow organically, starting in League 1, with the cream eventually rising to the top.The problem RL faces, is that there's not really any money in the pot to really get behind an "expansion" club, coupled with a massive lack of expertise in the RFL on how to increase revenue steams. Plus, you can't really back an expansion side with cap exemptions or financial support without a Franchising system (E.g. Melbourne in the NRL), or the RL Dinosaur crew kicking off. Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm

Posts: 864

wrencat1873 wrote:



I've been banging on for some time now that our sport should have a medium and long term plan as to where the sport should be aiming and the bottom line in (a bit like Brexit ), there is no plan.

At least no plan means that we can not fail but, not failing is a long way, in the wrong direction, to succeeding.



IF there was a magic wand there would be a couple of clubs in each county in England, together with a Scottish, Irish and Welsh League plus a strong independent competition n France and North America (plu, every other nation in the world.



However, that is clearly not going to happen.



Therefore we are left with trying to spread the game from it's roots (in the North of England) but, there is no real desire for this to happen.

If there was, London would be "made" successful, with dispensation on the cap and financial support and we would possible have helped the liks of Sheffield and maybe Nottingham plus of course, The Crusaders, all of whom are now barely surviving in the lower leagues or, in the case of Nottingham, not at all .



This seems to demonstrate, that we dont want this to happen and that expansion and success will just happen by itself, which, clearly, it wont. Just out of interest, what do you think the make up of this league may look like and if you think that maybe Toulouse and a couple of North American clubs may make the grade, what then.I've been banging on for some time now that our sport should have a medium and long term plan as to where the sport should be aiming and the bottom line in (a bit like Brexit), there is no plan.At least no plan means that we can not fail but, not failing is a long way, in the wrong direction, to succeeding.IF there was a magic wand there would be a couple of clubs in each county in England, together with a Scottish, Irish and Welsh League plus a strong independent competition n France and North America (plu, every other nation in the world.However, that is clearly not going to happen.Therefore we are left with trying to spread the game from it's roots (in the North of England) but, there is no real desire for this to happen.If there was, London would be "made" successful, with dispensation on the cap and financial support and we would possible have helped the liks of Sheffield and maybe Nottingham plus of course, The Crusaders, all of whom are now barely surviving in the lower leagues or, in the case of Nottingham, not at all .This seems to demonstrate, that we dont want this to happen and that expansion and success will just happen by itself, which, clearly, it wont.



If say, Toulouse and Toronto make the grade, I would have no issue with them being in super league, there could be two approaches from here, one being that we try and emulate Super Rugby who have clubs from all over, including Japan.



The second, which I suppose rings true more for the French clubs, is eventually we should be able to say, off you go set up your own league. This would be preferable but is less realistic IMO.



By and large I agree with your post our biggest issue is the lack of a plan, we want to expand, but the current system is so against expansion or even long term building for so called lesser clubs, at the same time, many of our heartland clubs need strengthening, but again, the current system seems to be against this.



We've got clubs that can't make ends meet, can't attract players, can't or aren't willing to even run an academy set up. We really are stuck. If say, Toulouse and Toronto make the grade, I would have no issue with them being in super league, there could be two approaches from here, one being that we try and emulate Super Rugby who have clubs from all over, including Japan.The second, which I suppose rings true more for the French clubs, is eventually we should be able to say, off you go set up your own league. This would be preferable but is less realistic IMO.By and large I agree with your post our biggest issue is the lack of a plan, we want to expand, but the current system is so against expansion or even long term building for so called lesser clubs, at the same time, many of our heartland clubs need strengthening, but again, the current system seems to be against this.We've got clubs that can't make ends meet, can't attract players, can't or aren't willing to even run an academy set up. We really are stuck. Exiled down south Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am

Posts: 436

Glass eye You've missed the most obvious one and that is London. It is critical to the future of RL Wire Quin at work Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, BRIXTON, Exiled down south, mrpurfect, NEwildcat, Roy Haggerty, Ste100Centurions, stouffer, The FC Aces, thepimp007, Top Saint, wrencat1873 and 209 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 48 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,499,333 2,086 75,661 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























