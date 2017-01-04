bren2k wrote: Surely a big part of the problem is the ridiculous list of players they had on their books - salaries are a huge fixed cost, and they could have controlled that more responsibly.

Big part of it for sure. A huge element of the previous regime's failure. A little over 40 the first year in the Championship. Almost 50 last year. Bloody ridiculous, particularly considering the number that never pulled on the shirt.We might have got three more years out of it without that. If we'd gone up, as was the goal of that squad, we'd have collapsed under the weight of avoiding relegation.The systemic problem is Odsal. It will drag us under again and again. It was the reason for the long decline even in SL, even in 2003 and all the "well, not as good as last year but close" seasons that followed and still brought the crowds in. It dragged us down, and it is still dragging.Anyone who wants to know where the money from the success years went I would hope it is obvious: on slowing the rate of decline. And now there's none left. It'll only get worse.