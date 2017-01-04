WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

 
Post a reply

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:36 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5013
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Those without big money backers should forget about promotion.


Is that any different to other sports?
Mac out!

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:39 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7229
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
bren2k wrote:
Surely a big part of the problem is the ridiculous list of players they had on their books - salaries are a huge fixed cost, and they could have controlled that more responsibly.


Big part of it for sure. A huge element of the previous regime's failure. A little over 40 the first year in the Championship. Almost 50 last year. Bloody ridiculous, particularly considering the number that never pulled on the shirt.

We might have got three more years out of it without that. If we'd gone up, as was the goal of that squad, we'd have collapsed under the weight of avoiding relegation.

The systemic problem is Odsal. It will drag us under again and again. It was the reason for the long decline even in SL, even in 2003 and all the "well, not as good as last year but close" seasons that followed and still brought the crowds in. It dragged us down, and it is still dragging.

Anyone who wants to know where the money from the success years went I would hope it is obvious: on slowing the rate of decline. And now there's none left. It'll only get worse.

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:03 pm
Trustafox User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 14, 2010 6:15 pm
Posts: 318
Tigerade wrote:
Batley for one. A great club who know their limitations and one with no desire to play in SL.


I think if they finished top 4 (very possible) and made it to million pound game (less likely), you might find they have some desire to play in super league.
'We've got Alan Carr'

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:59 am
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1119
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The bulls have gone into liquidation after racking up debts of £1million. Featherstone, Sheffield and Halifax have also had financial problems. Personally I believe this will continue with more clubs facing administration, liquidation and possibly extinction due to the way championship clubs are funded, with large variations depending on their finishing position in the league. This tempts clubs into over spending trying to get a top 4 finish, and running into serious debt if they miss out. This funding model does not happen in super league and needs to be scrapped in the championship, so clubs can budget, perhaps with the exception of an additional payment to the MPG loser as a type of parachute payment.

In my oinion all down to poor business management.
Did thes clubs have proper business plans or they have a policy on the hoof plan they they made up as they went along?

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:33 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 599
How can you have a proper business plan, when you don't know how much revenue your going to have until the last minute. The central funding money clubs receive will form the main part of their revenue.

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:05 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6989
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
In my oinion all down to poor business management.
Did thes clubs have proper business plans or they have a policy on the hoof plan they they made up as they went along?


I agree. They've made assumptions about winning. The Bulls banked on getting into SL 2015 and failed, at that point they should have gone part time- they didn't-they banked in doing it again 2016 they then failed to even make the top4 in 2016- they had probably factored in prize money and gambled badly.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:45 am
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13748
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
How can you have a proper business plan, when you don't know how much revenue your going to have until the last minute. The central funding money clubs receive will form the main part of their revenue.

They know what central funding they're going to get at the end of each season don't they? Isn't it pretty much dependent on finishing position in the Championship?


And your last sentence is the real problem with many RL clubs. The central funding is too high a proportion of their income. They need to generate income from other sources. I would imagine that for a club like

Now I get that's not always very easy, especially when many clubs sold all their assets decades ago.

For instance I would guess at a club like Widnes (and others, I'm not just singling out Widnes) the central funding will be around 50%, if not more, of their income.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Hillbilly_Red, Him, HuddsRL5, Kevs Head, paulwalker71, PopTart, Wildthing, wire-quin and 149 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,498,9501,63875,6574,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  