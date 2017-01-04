WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

 
Post a reply

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:42 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 678
hooligan27 wrote:
Sky is to blame for some of this. Why out bid premier sports to buy the rights when there was no interest in showing the games at all. Meaning no tv funding apart from if you reach the top 4.

when premier sports had the rights we had a game each week.

Not sure how Toronto have got away with having there own tv deal with them as surely there should be stuck with sky as well ?


When Premier sports had the rights we did see 1 game per week , on a thursday which usually badly affected the travelling support , and no money was paid to the clubs

I doubt Toronto will be receiving much if anything from Premier Sports for their broadcasts in the UK
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:43 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1606
GUBRATS wrote:
Properly done franchising would see only 1 SL club in Hull



Not necessarily true. It would all depend on where the RFL want to base those franchises. While it would probably negitavley effect my club, I can see the benefits for the top flight game in the UK.

Re: Is the Championship a sustainable competition?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:45 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 678
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Bradford went into admin in a poorly run franchised SL. Done properly franchising would work. The cap should always be a % of income rather than a set amount. This rewards clubs who market and run their business well.


Bradford would still have failed , their issue isn't income , it is expenses primarily tied to playing at Odsal
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Cbr1000rr, debbier, DGM, fevrover40, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Jimbo_Returns, Kelvin's Ferret, Mr Dog, rover49, spartakmixtapes, Ste100Centurions, The FC Aces, Uncle Rico, WF Rhino, whitters, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 173 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,497,4131,90475,6294,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  