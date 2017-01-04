hooligan27 wrote: Sky is to blame for some of this. Why out bid premier sports to buy the rights when there was no interest in showing the games at all. Meaning no tv funding apart from if you reach the top 4.



when premier sports had the rights we had a game each week.



Not sure how Toronto have got away with having there own tv deal with them as surely there should be stuck with sky as well ?

When Premier sports had the rights we did see 1 game per week , on a thursday which usually badly affected the travelling support , and no money was paid to the clubsI doubt Toronto will be receiving much if anything from Premier Sports for their broadcasts in the UK